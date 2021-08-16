Selectis Health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Greenwood Village, Colorado, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selectis Health, Inc f/k/a Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTC: GBCS) ("Selectis" or the "Company") today reported a Net Income (Loss) for the second quarter of 2021 of $(686,280), or $(0.03) per diluted share. Total revenue increased to $6.01 million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $5.13 million for the same period of 2020.



SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Record revenue of $6,012,037 in 2Q21 versus revenue of $5,130,465 in 2Q20, a growth rate of 17.2% year-over-year;

Net Income (Loss) of $(686,280) in 2Q21 versus Net Income of $1,116,055 in 2Q20;

Earnings (Loss) per Share of $(0.03) per share in 2Q21 versus Earnings (Loss) per Share of $0.04 in 2Q20;

Completed rebranding to Selectis Health, Inc. subject to FINRA Approval;

Completed transfer to new accounting software;

Executed agreements to transitioned operations from two lessees in Georgia;

Shareholder approval of a 1-for-10 reverse stock split;

Increased occupancy 30% at the independent living facility, which has continued to increase into the third quarter;

Purchased remaining 15% of non-controlling interest of Goodwill Hunting, LLC facility;

Hired new Controller;

Hired additional Corporate Operations Staff;

The Company replaced three facility Executive Directors and three Directors of Nursing, to realign all facilities with the current direction of operations;

Completion of large-scale, Koi Pond water-feature at Continuing Care Retirement Community in Tulsa, Oklahoma;

“During the second quarter of 2021 we continued to move the business forward. We faced unexpected repairs due to additional weather events which affected our census. During this unprecedented time, we incurred several, one-time, cashless expenses along with higher than usual legal fees. However, we executed agreements to take over operations at both Sparta and Warrenton in Georgia. Long-term, this will allow the Company to maintain absolute control over those properties rather than deal with problematic third-party operators,” said Lance Baller, CEO of Selectis. “The Company also completed it’s shareholder meeting which achieved the approval of revised Articles of Incorporation, approval for a 1-for-10 reverse stock split, rebranding of name to better align with our business model. We also completed the purchase of the 15% Non-Controlling Interest in Goodwill Hunting, LLC which eliminates any outside ownership in any of our facilities. We incurred one-time transactional expenses, primarily professional fees, to accomplish these changes, which also negatively impacted our Q2 results.”

“The underlying challenge, for the second quarter, was that our census coupled with the necessary repairs from the extreme weather event in Oklahoma, limited our available open beds for our censuses. We were able to largely keep COVID out of our facilities until December 2020. When COVID finally entered our buildings, we faced several obstacles: first, was dealing with patients and the necessary steps to quarantine and care for them. Second was a large decrease in elective surgeries, which directly affected our therapy revenue, as therapy accounts for the majority of our Medicare billing. Third, and just as significant, was staffing. Our industry has been impacted more so than others due to COVID and we have experienced a harder-than-usual time trying to get direct nursing staffing in our buildings and were forced to rely heavily on outside agency staffing for much of the first half of the year, which is considerably more expensive than our regular staffing cost,” said Randy Barker, President and COO of Selectis. “Additionally, management has replaced three Executive Directors and three Directors of Nursing as part of the operations programs that have been implemented to increase admission rates and reduce the dependency on agency staffing. We believe these steps were necessary to improve our financial and operating conditions at our facilities. I am pleased with the progress that we have made and are making with increasing our censuses and reducing agency headcount. We are targeting to have all repairs and concurrent remodels in the affected facilities, completed by the end of August 2021.”

Total Revenue

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, total revenue increased 17.2% to $6.01 million, compared to $5.13 million for the comparable period in 2020. The higher total revenue reflects our focus on our transition of our business model.

Net Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net income (loss) was $(686,280), or $(0.03) per diluted share, compared to net income of $1,116,055, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the comparable period of 2020. The Company took a non-cash impairment charge on the future termination of leases for the Sparta and Warrenton, GA facilities of $95,717, in the second quarter due to the accounting requirements for straight-line lease expenses and pending termination of agreements. The company also incurred higher than usual legal expenses in the second quarter, totaling $310,586, primarily due to the one-time lease termination litigations and operator-initiated bankruptcy cases in Georgia. The Company also incurred one-time expenses in regard to its shareholder meeting, which included printing and mailings, legal fees, hosting fees, and all other proxy services. Additionally, due to COVID the company faced shortages of nursing staffing and incurred $482,744 in agency staffing for the second quarter.

As anticipated, the newly opened Park Place facility continues to incur losses as the Company waits for CMS certification and approval to accept and care for Medicare and Medicaid patients. For the quarter, Park Place incurred a $231,270 loss. This is tracking very similar to our other facilities as we reopened them. Management anticipated this facility to continue to generate negative net income until the certification is granted. Through our wholly-owned operating subsidiary, the Company has a $500,000 line of credit in place to cover expenses incurred at this facility.

General and Administrative Expense Ratio

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the G&A ratio was 15.1% compared to 7.2% in 2020. This change reflects increased cost of operating healthcare facilities, rather than simply renting to tenants. The G&A expenses include all costs except dietary wages, nursing wages, maintenance wages, and therapy wages.

Balance Sheet

Cash and investments at the Company amounted to $3.71 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $4.00 million as of December 31, 2020.

Cash Flow

Operating cash flow used for the three months ended June 30, 2021, amounted to ($642,389), compared to $1.41 million for the comparable period of 2020. This is primarily due to the lower than anticipated census due to lingering effects of COVID, the inclement weather in late winter and the correlated construction to repair the facilities, and a handful of paper transactions that were discovered during the accounting software transition. Many of these costs were one-time expenses.

Conference Call

SUMMARY OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 3,255,478 $ 3,567,437 Restricted Cash 430,505 410,866 Accounts Receivable, Net 3,234,343 1,931,569 Prepaid Expenses and Other 734,028 682,949 Investments in Debt Securities 24,387 24,387 Total Current Assets 7,678,741 6,617,208 Long Term Assets Property and Equipment, Net 37,782,709 38,238,367 Goodwill 1,076,908 1,076,908 Total Assets $ 46,538,358 $ 45,932,483 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts Payable and Accrued Liabilities 3,964,902 3,196,178 Accounts Payable – Related Parties 81,576 9,900 Dividends Payable - 7,500 Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt, Net of Discount of $26,002 and $1,714, respectively 7,197,174 19,299,156 Debt – Related Parties, Net of discount of $13,153 and $3,234, respectively 1,121,766 1,121,766 Total Current Liabilities 12,365,418 23,634,500 Debt, Net of discount of $347,081 and $450,879, respectively 31,180,075 18,830,444 Lease Security Deposit 253,100 251,600 Total Liabilities 43,798,593 42,716,544 Commitments and Contingencies Equity Preferred Stock: Series A - No Dividends, $2.00 Stated Value, Non-Voting; 2,000,000 Shares Authorized, 200,500 Shares Issued and Outstanding 401,000 401,000 Series D - 8% Cumulative, Convertible, $1.00 Stated Value, Non-Voting; 1,000,000 Shares Authorized, 375,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding 375,000 375,000 Common Stock - $0.05 Par Value; 50,000,000 Shares Authorized, 26,924,949 and 26,866,379 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,346,248 1,343,319 Additional Paid-In Capital 10,099,641 10,331,065 Accumulated Deficit (9,482,124 ) (9,036,400 ) Total Selectis Health, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity 2,739,765 3,413,984 Noncontrolling Interests - (198,045 ) Total Equity 2,739,765 3,215,939 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 46,538,358 $ 45,932,483





GLOBAL HEALTHCARE REIT, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Rental Revenue $ 778,289 $ 1,144,605 $ 387,903 $ 623,593 Healthcare Revenue 10,996,591 7,837,461 5,624,134 4,506,872 Total Revenue 11,774,880 8,982,066 6,012,037 5,130,465 Expenses Property Taxes, Insurance and Other Operating 8,199,966 4,985,975 4,655,236 2,654,231 General and Administrative 3,010,823 715,770 912,496 372,707 Provision for Bad Debts 16,133 263,890 (8,001 ) 57,282 Acquisition Costs - 28,654 - 13,763 Depreciation and Amortization 851,266 768,103 450,243 380,885 Total Expenses 12,078,188 6,762,392 6,009,974 3,478,868 Income (Loss) from Operations (303,308 ) 2,219,674 2,063 1,651,597 Other Income (Expense) Gain on Extinguishment of Debt - (80,400 ) - (80,400 ) Interest Expense 1,193,724 1,116,571 650,181 611,301 Gain on Forgiveness of PPP Loan (675,598 ) - - - Other (Income) Expense (401,360 ) - 30,662 - Total Other (Income) Expense 116,766 1,036,171 680,843 530,901 Net Income (Loss) (420,074 ) 1,183,503 (678,780 ) 1,120,696 Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (10,650 ) 1,152 - 2,859 Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Selectis Health, Inc. (430,724 ) 1,184,655 (678,780 ) 1,123,555 Series D Preferred Dividends (15,000 ) (15,000 ) (7,500 ) (7,500 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (445,724 ) $ 1,169,655 $ (686,280 ) $ 1,116,055 Per Share Data: Net Income (Loss) per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.04 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.04 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 26,879,180 27,427,928 26,891,841 27,414,816 Diluted 26,879,180 27,810,428 26,891,841 27,797,316





Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This earnings release and the Company’s accompanying oral remarks contain forward-looking statements regarding its 2021 guidance, as well as its plans, expectations, and the Company’s expectations regarding future developments. Actual results could differ materially due to numerous known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements,” and “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

These reports can be accessed under the investor relations tab of the Company’s website or on the SEC’s website at sec.gov . Given these risks and uncertainties, the Company can give no assurances that its forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or developments projected or contemplated by its forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and the Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this release represent the Company’s judgment as of the date of this release, except as otherwise required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in its expectations.

