Information Analysis Releases Second Quarter 2021 Results Highlighted by Increase in Higher Margin Professional Fee Business

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCQB: IAIC) (“IAI”) today reported its results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021, which were highlighted by a significant expansion in professional fee revenues, bottom-line profitability, and the successful closing of the acquisition of Tellenger.



Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights (all comparisons to prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Professional fees increased to $3.3 million up from $1 million.

Gross margin improved significantly, increasing to 20.2% compared with 8.1%; higher-margin professional fees accounted for 70.3% of revenues.

Net income of $43,157, compared with a net loss of $(34,620).

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $342,428, compared with $(32,356).

of $342,428, compared with $(32,356). Secured financing consisting of a $1 million term loan and a $1 million revolving credit line.



Six Months 2021 Financial Highlights (all comparisons to prior year period unless otherwise noted)

Total revenues increased to $8.2 million, compared with $6.9 million.

Professional fees increased to $5.8 million up from $1.8 million

Gross margin improved significantly, increasing to 24.2%, compared with 9.7%; higher-margin professional fees accounted for 70.8% of revenues.

Net income of $313,972, compared with a net loss of $(160,789).

Adjusted EBITDA of $750,422, compared with $(158,265).



IAI CEO Stan Reese commented, “Our second quarter was highlighted by very strong growth in professional fees. This is our highest margin revenue stream and the favorable mix shift in the quarter resulted in gross margin of 20.2%, compared with 8.1% a year ago. That allowed us to report a profitable quarter despite an increase in SG&A expense which was due in part to the closing of our acquisition of Tellenger in April. The integration of our two businesses has been seamless to date, and IAI is already seeing a meaningful expansion in our sales opportunities. Tellenger brought us added capabilities along with several key high-level clearances, allowing IAI to bid on previously unavailable government contracts.”

Mr. Reese continued, “We have aggressive growth plans for IAI and we have been investing in the resources needed to drive and support those plans through both operational and managerial improvements. The new members of our Board are providing new avenues for potential growth as a result of their industry connections and relationships. We have also added proven sales leadership to leverage and capitalize on those relationships, while solidifying our corporate infrastructure so we can properly manage that growth. While those costs added to our SG&A expense in the near term, we are very confident that those investments will yield a substantial return in the form of substantial growth, both organic and through additional acquisitions.”

Total Revenues

Three and six-month revenues benefited from IAI’s SBA 7a modernization contract, which began in June 2020. The contract is expected to run through May 2027, providing a relatively stable level of professional fees revenues throughout its duration.

Total revenue was $4.7 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared with $4.8 million in the prior year quarter. Professional fees increased $2.4 million, or 258.5%, while software sales revenue decreased almost $2.5 million, or 63.9%. The decrease in software revenue in 2021 versus the same period in 2020 is due to the non-recurring nature of software sales transactions, as well as the timing of recurring orders.

Gross Profit / Margin

Gross profit increased $566,912, or 145.7%, to $955,928, in the second quarter of 2021 over the second quarter of 2020, due to the increase in the revenue generated from professional fees. Overall gross profit margin was 20.2% in 2021, up from 8.1% in 2020, due to the increase in professional fees revenue relative to software sales revenue. Gross profit percentage for professional fees in the second quarter of 2021 was 28.0%, while software sales contributed a gross profit percentage of 1.8%.

Income (Loss) from Operations

Income from operations was $53,979 in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss from operations of $(34,450) in 2020.

About Information Analysis Incorporated

Information Analysis Incorporated (www.infoa.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is an information technology product and services company. The Company is a software conversion specialist, modernizing legacy systems and securely extending their reach to the cloud and more modern platforms.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Information Analysis Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues Professional fees $ 3,328,274 $ 928,421 Software sales 1,403,687 3,890,974 Total revenues 4,731,961 4,819,395 Cost of revenues Cost of professional fees 2,397,895 601,672 Cost of software sales 1,378,138 3,828,707 Total cost of revenues 3,776,033 4,430,379 Gross profit 955,928 389,016 Selling, general and administrative expenses 800,137 366,170 Acquisition costs 82,756 - Commissions expense 19,056 57,296 Income (loss) from operations 53,979 (34,450 ) Other expense, net (10,822 ) (170 ) Net income (loss) $ 43,157 $ (34,620 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 43,157 $ (34,620 ) Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ - $ - Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ - $ - Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 11,980,397 11,211,760 Diluted 12,665,267 11,211,760





Information Analysis Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues Professional fees $ 5,767,533 $ 1,772,824 Software sales 2,384,008 5,108,327 Total revenues 8,151,541 6,881,151 Cost of revenues Cost of professional fees 3,865,594 1,181,303 Cost of software sales 2,310,369 5,032,005 Total cost of revenues 6,175,963 6,213,308 Gross profit 1,975,578 667,843 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,345,800 706,983 Commissions expense 153,643 122,917 Acquisition costs 153,286 - Income (loss) from operations 322,849 (162,057 ) Other (expense) income, net (8,877 ) 1,098 Net income (loss) $ 313,972 $ (160,959 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 313,972 $ (160,959 ) Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 11,633,464 11,211,760 Diluted 12,305,182 11,211,760





Information Analysis Incorporated

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,532,764 $ 1,858,160 Accounts receivable 2,097,521 1,442,231 Contract assets 477,268 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 138,686 142,770 Total current assets 4,246,239 3,443,161 Intangible assets, net of amortization of $43,851 and $0 2,231,149 - Contract assets - non-current - 210,688 Right-of-use operating lease asset 297,620 51,405 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $324,442 and $312,320 72,498 62,166 Other assets 5,706 6,281 Total assets $ 6,853,212 $ 3,773,701 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 747,942 $ 103,646 Revolving line of credit 402,306 - Notes payable - current 855,134 93,009 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 571,089 375,168 Commissions payable 256,075 181,626 Other accrued liabilities 116,308 57,399 Contract liabilities 105,884 946,884 Operating lease liability - current 18,008 45,595 Total current liabilities 3,072,746 1,803,327 Note payable - non-current 661,533 356,991 Operating lease liability - non-current 273,906 - Total liabilities 4,008,185 2,160,318 Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 13,688,306 and 12,904,376 shares issued, 12,045,690 and 11,261,760 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively 136,882 129,043 Additional paid-in capital 15,629,898 14,720,065 Accumulated deficit (11,991,542 ) (12,305,514 ) Treasury stock, 1,642,616 shares at cost (930,211 ) (930,211 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,845,027 1,613,383 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,853,212 $ 3,773,701





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In assessing the performance of our business, management utilizes a variety of financial and performance measures. The key measure is Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization expense, net interest expense (income), and taxes, as further adjusted to eliminate the impact of, when applicable, expenses that are unusual or non-recurring that we believe do not reflect our core operating results. and non-cash stock-based compensation. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is meaningful to our investors to enhance their understanding of our financial performance for the current period and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. We understand that Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a measure of financial performance and to compare our performance with the performance of other companies that report Adjusted EBITDA. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, however, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. When assessing our operating performance, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, the results presented by Adjusted EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes. A reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, the most comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.

We refer to our estimated revenue on uncompleted contracts, including the amount of revenue on contracts for which work has not begun, less the revenue we have recognized under such contracts, as “backlog.” Backlog includes unexercised contract options.





Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 43,157 $ (34,620 ) $ 313,972 $ (160,959 ) Adjustments: Depreciation 6,739 1,738 12,122 2,986 Amortization 43,851 — 43,851 — Interest expense (income), net 10,822 170 8,877 (1,098 ) Acquisition Costs 82,756 — 153,286 — Non-cash stock-based compensation 111,862 356 139,573 806 Post-employment agreement 35,500 — 71,000 — Moving expense 7,741 — 7,741 — Taxes — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 342,428 $ (32,356 ) $ 750,422 $ (158,265 )

