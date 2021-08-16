Identity & Access Management (IAM) Solutions Provider BIO-key Reports Increased Revenue and Reduced Net Loss on Growth in Cloud ID-as-a-Service (IDaaS); Investor Call Tomorrow at 10am ET

WALL, N.J., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric and multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions for strong, convenient user authentication and large-scale identity applications, today reported results for its second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 (Q2’21). BIO-key will host a conference call tomorrow at 10:00 a.m. ET (details below) to review its results and outlook.



Highlights:

Q2 Customer Wins

Q2 Channel Alliance Partner Program Expansion

Product Innovation

BIO-key CEO Michael DePasquale commented, “Our pace of growth in the first half of 2021 reflects the progress we made in strengthening our team, our product offerings and our financial position since 2020. We have seen increased demand for our PortalGuard IDaaS cloud offering along with progress building out our Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) program which added more than 40 new partners in the first half of 2021, bringing us to over 100. The program extends our global reach to new customers in new and existing verticals and geographies in a cost-effective manner.

“We are seeing growing demand for our PortalGuard cloud-hosted IDaaS solution launched in Q4’20, with particular strength in higher education and key enterprise verticals. PortalGuard IDaaS is an ideal solution to address the significant IT security challenges posed by working and studying from home or outside an enterprise firewall. BIO-key fills this need with our attractively priced, asset-light cloud solutions that support most multifactor authentication options along with our industry leading biometric capabilities. Approximately 10% of our 200 active PortalGuard customers have migrated to our cloud solution, and we expect continued customer migrations over the balance of 2021 and next year. Importantly, this trend will build our base of recurring software subscription revenue and related revenue visibility.

“We also continue to invest in innovation and new product development. Earlier this year, we launched our new IOS and Android mobile app, BIO-key MobileAuth with PalmPositive, a touchless palm-scanning technology. MobileAuth is the latest addition to over sixteen authentication factors available for BIO-key’s PortalGuard® Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform, and we plan to add other biometric modalities, such as facial authentication and voice recognition, to expand MobileAuth capabilities. MobileAuth won the 2021 Technology Innovation Award for Biometrics, from Lucintel, a premier market research and management consulting firm.

“PortalGuard’s Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) platform, itself, won the “Identity Management Solution of the Year” Breakthrough Award issued by RemoteTech, a leading independent market intelligence organization focused on standout technology companies, products, and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe. In Q2, we introduced our SSO Concierge product which eliminates passwords for thick client applications, or applications that run from the client side, making security dependent on the local server. We were also recently awarded our 18th patent, for continuous biometric authentication, which uses continuous biometric readings, to provide a persistent, dynamic authentication solution, similar to behavioral recognition, but with more precision.

“With respect to our large-scale ID projects in Africa, following the initial hardware shipments in Q1, like much of the world we have experienced recent delays due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We anticipate a reacceleration of activity in the second half of 2021 as business conditions normalize. We continue to work toward developing additional opportunities across the Region, both through our BIO-key subsidiary in Africa and our CAP program.

Outlook

“With top line revenues growing 223% in Q2’21 and 247% in the first six months of 2021, we remain on track to achieve our full year revenue guidance of $8M to $12M, as the midpoint of this range would represent growth of approximately 250% over FY 2020. Within this guidance range, we believe BIO-key can potentially achieve profitability, however these revenue and profitability goals are dependent on the timing of significant customer order activity, as well as the mix of hardware and software revenues. Given our strong balance sheet, growing portfolio of solutions, and increasing demand for our IDaaS Cloud solutions, we are very optimistic about our prospects for the balance of 2021 and next year.”

Financial Results

Q2’21 revenue increased $685k, or 223%, to $992k from $307k in Q2’20. The increase is attributable to a $639k increase in license fee revenue to $662k in Q2’21 from $24k in Q2’20. License revenue includes revenue from the PortalGuard acquisition that closed on June 30, 2020 and was not included in Q2’20 results, which were also negatively impacted by COVID-19 disruptions. For the first six months of 2021, revenue increased 247% to $2.9M from $830k in the first six months of 2020.

Q2’21 gross profit increased to $753k from $159k in Q2’20 reflecting revenue growth, particularly from high margin license revenue. Gross margin increased to 76% in Q2’21 as compared to 52% in Q2’20, with license fees comprising a much larger proportion of revenue in the current year period. For the first six months of 2021, gross profit grew 237% to $1.9M from $557k, due primarily to revenue growth.

Operating expenses increased 22% to $1.9M in Q2’21 from $1.5M in Q2’20, a pace that was significantly less than the increase in revenue growth. The increase in operating expenses was attributable primarily to higher R&D and engineering costs, as well as higher SG&A costs, reflecting continued investments in new product development and the inclusion of the PortalGuard operations in BIO-key’s financial results. For the same reasons, operating expenses rose 18% to $3.8M in the first six months of 2021 from $3.2M in the first six months of 2020.

Due to revenue growth and gross margin expansion, BIO-key reported a reduced net loss available to common stockholders of $1.2M, or ($0.15) per share, in Q2’21, compared to a net loss of $1.6M, or ($0.60) per share, in Q2’20. Weighted average basic shares outstanding were approximately 7.8M in Q2’21, as compared to 2.6M in Q2’20, reflecting the Company’s successful fund raising in July 2020. In the first six months of 2021, BIO-key’s net loss to stockholders improved 60% to $2.0M from $5.1M during the first six months of 2021. Weighted average basic shares outstanding were approximately 7.8M in the first six months of 2021, compared to 2.3M in the first six months of 2020.

Financial Strength

BIO-key ended Q2’21 with current assets of $17.3M, including $11.5M of cash and cash equivalents, and no debt outstanding. This compares to current assets of $2.3M and $2.7M of notes payable outstanding at the end of Q2’20.

Conference Call Details

Date / Time: Tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17th at 10 a.m. ET Call Dial In #: 1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 International Live Webcast / Replay: Investor Webcast & Replay – Available for 3 months. Audio Replay: 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 10159496

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions. Its PortalGuard IAM solution provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,479,691 $ 16,993,096 Accounts receivable, net 1,347,677 548,049 Due from factor 49,500 60,453 Note receivable - 295,000 Inventory 2,290,628 330,947 Prepaid expenses and other 1,612,099 201,507 Investment – debt security 512,821 512,821 Total current assets 17,292,416 18,941,873 Resalable software license rights 53,873 58,882 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 60,259 81,793 Capitalized contract costs, net 192,509 165,315 Deposits and other assets 8,712 8,712 Note receivable 295,000 - Operating lease right-of-use assets 372,303 487,325 Intangible assets, net 1,406,112 1,514,146 Goodwill 1,262,526 1,262,526 Total non-current assets 3,651,294 3,578,699 TOTAL ASSETS $ 20,943,710 $ 22,520,572 LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 864,847 $ 244,158 Accrued liabilities 575,214 508,487 Note payable – PistolStar acquisition, net of debt discount - 232,000 Deferred revenue, current portion 549,792 657,349 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 221,399 234,309 Total current liabilities 2,211,252 1,876,303 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 71,037 44,987 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 162,373 264,163 Total non-current liabilities 233,410 309,150 TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,444,662 2,185,453 Commitments and Contingencies STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock — authorized, 170,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding; 7,819,661 and 7,814,572 of $.0001 par value at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 782 782 Additional paid-in capital 120,021,069 119,844,026 Accumulated deficit (101,522,803 ) (99,509,689 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 18,499,048 20,335,119 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 20,943,710 $ 22,520,572

All BIO-key securities issued and outstanding for all periods reflect BIO-key’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split, which was effective November 20, 2020.





BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Services $ 286,641 $ 229,503 $ 666,663 $ 437,026 License fees 662,193 23,542 1,141,151 258,887 Hardware 43,256 54,097 1,072,914 133,714 Total revenues 992,090 307,142 2,880,728 829,627 Costs and other expenses Cost of services 158,440 92,672 334,384 163,117 Cost of license fees 48,373 8,255 87,342 18,711 Cost of hardware 32,756 47,527 584,478 90,889 Total costs and other expenses 239,569 148,454 1,006,204 272,717 Gross profit 752,521 158,688 1,874,524 556,910 Operating Expenses Selling, general and administrative 1,374,084 1,211,928 2,890,482 2,593,327 Research, development and engineering 490,952 318,573 932,603 655,462 Total Operating Expenses 1,865,036 1,530,501 3,823,085 3,248,789 Operating loss (1,112,515 ) (1,371,813 ) (1,948,561 ) (2,691,879 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 832 25,801 3,447 25,802 Government grant – Paycheck Protection Program - 340,819 - 340,819 Loss on foreign currency transactions (50,000 ) - (50,000 ) - Interest expense - (567,516 ) (18,000 ) (2,118,657 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (499,076 ) Total other income (expense), net (49,168 ) (200,896 ) (64,553 ) (2,251,112 ) Net loss (1,161,683 ) (1,572,709 ) (2,013,114 ) (4,942,991 ) Deemed dividends related to down-round features - - - (112,686 ) Net loss available to common stockholders $ (1,161,683 ) $ (1,572,709 ) $ (2,013,114 ) $ (5,055,677 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (2.24 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding: Basic and diluted 7,776,190 2,608,108 7,774,946 2,253,867

All BIO-key securities issued and outstanding for all periods reflect BIO-key’s 1-for-8 reverse stock split, which was effective November 20, 2020.



