StoneCo Ltd. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 30, 2021

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone”) today announces that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 30, 2021 at 5:00pm ET (6:00pm BRT) . A press release with second quarter 2021 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (412) 317-6346 or (844) 204-8586 from the U.S. Callers from Brazil can dial +55 11 3181-8565. Callers from the UK can dial +44 20 3795-9972. The call will also be webcast live and a replay will be available a few hours after the call concludes. The live webcast and replay will be available on Stone’s investor relations website at https://investors.stone.co/.

