ROHM’s New EMARMOUR™ Op Amps Series

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM Semiconductor today announced the BD8758xY series (BD87581YG-C, BD87582YFVM-C) of rail-to-rail input/output high-speed CMOS op amps. The devices feature improved EMI immunity for automotive and industrial equipment applications requiring high-speed sensing in harsh environments, such as vehicle engine control units and anomaly detection systems for factory automation equipment.

In recent years, advancements in electrification and mounting density have increased the amount of environmental noise in electric vehicles and cars equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Generally, however, it is extremely difficult to carry out noise evaluation on individual boards and systems during automotive development since this must be performed after assembly. Moreover, some results require improvements such as large-scale EMI countermeasures to lower noise.

In response, ROHM released the EMARMOUR™ Series in 2017 that has been well received in the automotive and industrial markets due to superior noise immunity that reduces design resources by combining a vertically integrated production system with proprietary analog design technology. The EMARMOUR series is designed to prevent malfunctions due to noise without the need to take special application measures.

The new BD8758xY series in particular has demonstrated superior performance under four international noise evaluation tests. For example, in ISO 11452-2 radio wave emission testing conducted by vehicle manufacturers, the output voltage of standard products fluctuates by more than ±300mV in all frequency bands, while the new BD8758xY series achieves ±10mV or less. At the same time, the CMOS element structure enables accurate, high-speed signal amplification – without being affected by external noise when installed inside the targeted sensor applications. This significantly improves reliability while reducing design production hours in a wide range of applications, including anomaly detection systems.

In addition, ROHM Real Model, a new high accuracy SPICE model that matches the electrical and temperature characteristics of the actual IC and simulation values to prevent rework after prototyping, is available on ROHM’s website.

For a comprehensive list of EMARMOUR series products, please visit https://www.rohm.com/emarmour.

Application Examples

EV/HEV inverters, engine control units, eCall (vehicle emergency call systems), car navigation/air conditioning systems

Industrial factory automation equipment, measurement equipment, measuring instruments, servo systems, and sensor systems

Availability

Target Products: Rail-to-rail input/output high-speed CMOS op amps (BD87581YG-C, BD87582YFVM-C)

Available: Now

Online distributors: Digi-Key, Mouser, Farnell

For more information, please watch the EMARMOUR YouTube video: https://youtu.be/9XLYIpXuJlw.

*EMARMOUR is a trademark or registered trademark of ROHM Co., Ltd.

