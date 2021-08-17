New York, NY, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUSK token was launched on Pancake Swap at 9:30 pm on August 16, attracting many fans in the cryptocurrency world and achieving over 17 times increase in just 2 hours.



Metaverse UNCLE-MUSK Chain Swap Protocol Launched on Pancake Swap Trading, Achieving Over 17x Gains on the Same Day





Metaverse UNCLE-MUSK Chain Game protocol is a probability-based Chain Game based on Metaverse ecology, on-chain issuance operation and community autonomy protocol. The decentralization of blockchain, distributed storage, non-tampering, security and secrecy reflect the advantages of UNCLE MUSK Chain Game protocol of justice, fairness, safety and reliability. The combination of blockchain and game is to redefine the value and reward system, users can not only play in a fairer environment, but also gain revenue from the game. The UNCLE-MUSKChain Game protocol is a super platform joined by the Metaverse Chain Game community and the Chain Game community, and the only token for the DAPP of the Uncle Musk Chain Game and the Musk on-chain trading system is Musk.

When the token MUSK was launched on Pancake Swap for trading, it achieved a super 17 times increase at 11:00 Singapore time that day, and it is still continuing to rise, MUSK contract address: 0xc870aE3Ad4739395E31647b0486aDb0481b1C903

Contact:

Michael Law

contact@unclemusk.com

https://unclemusk.cn/

