New York, NY, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propertymate, a startup that is digitizing new construction homes purchase in the United States, has announced launch of a new platform for real estate buyers. Earlier, Propertymate targeted only real estate agents who needed access to new construction inventory.



How AI Startup is Helping People Search for New Homes

Newhomesmate is an AI platform by Propertymate that matches buyers of new constructions with real estate developers and agents. Artificial intelligence helps analyze buyers and real estate data and predicts which homes and communities customers will be most interested in. Currently, Propertymate launched two local sites newhomes-austin.com in Austin (Texas, USA), newhomes-houstontx.com in Houston (Texas, USA), and plans to expand in two more cities.

‘Despite COVID, the new construction real estate market in the United States is experiencing a real boom. We are seeing even greater demand for our service, so now, we plan to expand to Dallas and Phoenix within the next six months. Propertymate aims to become the best platform to find, compare and buy new constructions in the United States,’ Propertymate CEO Dan Hnatkovskyy said.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, real estate developers cut marketing costs and started looking for alternative sales channels, such as Propertymate, because the platform charges builders a commission only if the customers closed the transaction. Due to this, the number of Propertymate customers amongst developers has increased more than 65 times since March 2020. They include large home builders like Lennar, D.R. Horton, Taylor Morrison, and Pulte Homes.

###

About Propertymate.ai

Propertymate is a New York-based startup that helps homebuyers to search and compare new residential constructions. The platform aims to digitize and simplify the new construction transaction process by matching buyers with home builders and agents. In 2020, the startup graduated from the acceleration program Techstars in Austin. In 2021, Propertymate raised $1M in the seed round from Pragmatech Ventures.

For more information please contact pr@newhomesmate.com.



Content Disclaimer:



DISCLAIMER of Liability. IN NO EVENT SHALL OUR PR COMPANY BE LIABLE OR RESPONSIBLE TO YOU OR ANY OTHER PERSON FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL, SPECIAL, OR EXEMPLARY DAMAGES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION, LOST PROFITS OR LOST OPPORTUNITIES, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES IN ADVANCE AND REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF ACTION UPON WHICH ANY SUCH CLAIM IS BASED, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, ANY CLAIM ARISING OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH ANY OF THE CONTENT, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, AUDIO, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND VIDEOS, OR OF THE ACCURACY, RELIABILITY, OR LEGALITY OF ANY STATEMENT MADE IN OR OMITTED FROM ANY advertisement, sponsorship, endorsement, testimonial, opinion, or other product-related or service-related statement or review appearing in the Websites or in ANY post or article distributed via the Websites.







