Sievi Capital Plc

Stock exchange release 17 August 2021 at 8:00 am EEST

Sievi Capital Plc’s Half-Year Report 1 January–30 June 2021

Record-breaking result for the first half of the year, Indoor Group and KH-Koneet Group show strong development

April–June 2021

Operating profit was EUR 9.4 (2.1) million

Net profit for the period was EUR 7.6 (1.6) million

Earnings per share (undiluted and diluted) were EUR 0.13 (0.03)





January–June 2021

Operating profit was EUR 13.1 (-2.5) million

Net profit for the period was EUR 11.0 (-2.1) million

Earnings per share (undiluted and diluted) were EUR 0.19 (-0.04)

Net asset value per share at the end of the review period was EUR 1.48 (1.13)

Return on equity for rolling 12 months was 30.4% (10.9%)

Gearing at the end of the review period was -5.7% (-18.8%)

Logistikas and Nordic Rescue Group signed agreements on acquisitions

Sievi Capital paid its shareholders dividends a total of EUR 0.04 per share

Figures in parentheses are figures from the corresponding period in the previous year, unless indicated otherwise. Information in the Half-Year Report is unaudited. Sievi Capital does not consolidate the data of its subsidiaries into Group-level calculations line item by line item but recognises investments in the companies at fair value through profit or loss.

CEO Päivi Marttila:

“During the first half of 2021, strong development could be seen in our largest target companies Indoor Group and KH-Koneet Group. The companies successfully implemented their strategies and the results of both companies improved significantly in January–June compared to the comparison period. The financial development of Logistikas and Nordic Rescue Group, acquired last year, was not as strong during the review period, partly due to the challenges posed by their operating environments. Logistikas and Nordic Rescue Group also made good progress in implementing their strategies, and during the review period, both companies signed agreements on acquisitions to expand their business operations.

As a result of the good development of our largest target companies Indoor Group and KH-Koneet Group, the value development of our investments was very positive. Driven by changes in value of investments, Sievi Capital’s result for January–June was very strong and return on equity for rolling 12 months was 30.4%. I am very pleased with the results we have achieved.

The M&A market continued to be active. As for new investments becoming available, the usual pre-holiday season slowdown could be seen, but we believe activity will be at a good level in the coming months. Our target is to make investments in 1–2 new target companies per year and we trust that we are well placed for achieving this target this year, too.”

Future outlook

Sievi Capital will continue to explore new investment opportunities in line with its strategy. The company plans to make an average of 1–2 new investments per year but the number of investments made may vary from year to year. For existing investments, the active development of the companies’ business operations will continue. Exit planning and the assessment of exit opportunities will also continue.

Sievi Capital does not consolidate the data of its subsidiaries into Group-level calculations line item by line item but recognises investments in the companies at fair value through profit or loss. Changes in the fair values of the investments have a material impact on Sievi Capital’s results. In addition to the target companies’ own development, factors that influence the development of the fair values of the investments include, for instance, the general development of different sectors and national economies as well as changes in their outlooks, the development of stock market and interest rates and other factors beyond Sievi Capital’s control. Furthermore, the coronavirus pandemic increases uncertainty when it comes to anticipating development.

Sievi Capital’s financial target is a return on equity of at least 13%, the achievement of which the company considers to be realistic in the long term. Due to the nature of the business, the company’s short-term result development is subject to volatility that is difficult to predict. Therefore, Sievi Capital does not provide an estimate of the result development in 2021.

