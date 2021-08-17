Proposed changes within Ambu’s Board of Directors

Ambu’s Board of Directors proposes the election of two new members – Susanne Larsson and Michael del Prado – at the annual general meeting in December 2021.

Ambu A/S announces today that the Board of Directors will propose that Susanne Larsson, CFO at Mölnlycke, and Michael del Prado, former Company Group Chairman of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices, are elected as new members of the Board of Directors at the annual general meeting on 14 December 2021.

Jørgen Jensen, chairman of the Board of Directors, comments on the new candidates: “I’m excited that we can strengthen Ambu’s Board of Directors with Susanne Larsson and Michael del Prado who are both global diverse leaders with extensive knowledge and experience from major healthcare companies. I’m certain that they will be able to contribute effectively to our accelerated growth journey as the world’s most innovative single-use endoscope company.”

Susanne Larsson is Group Chief Financial Officer at Mölnlycke – a global medtech provider of single-use surgical and wound care products. She has a strong track record of financial leadership in publicly listed companies with more than a decade of CFO, strategy, and business development experience. Susanne Larsson lives in Gothenburg and is a Swedish national.

Michael del Prado has had a distinctive executive career in Johnson & Johnson across the USA, Asia Pacific and Europe including leading Ethicon – the world’s largest surgery company with over DKK 50b in sales. He has a track record of building businesses globally and driving innovation and technology agendas. Michael del Prado lives in Pennsylvania, USA, and holds a dual citizenship of the USA and the Philippines.

Mikael Worning, who has been a member of the Board of Directors in Ambu A/S since 2010, has decided not to seek re election at the annual general meeting. “Over the last decade, Mikael Worning has contributed effectively to the development of Ambu – including serving as vice-chairman – and on behalf of the entire Board of Directors I would like to thank him for his efforts, dedication and contribution to building Ambu into the company it is today,” says Jørgen Jensen.

With the proposed changes, Ambu’s Board of Directors will be expanded from five to six members elected at the annual general meeting.

