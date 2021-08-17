Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations
NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 6 400 own shares outside the stock exchange. As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 304 824 to 3 298 424 of a total of 60 441 991 shares or 5.46 %).
|Date
|Number of shares
|Purpose
|Price (€)
|9 August 2021
|2 400
|Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014
|26.055
|11 August 2021
|1 500
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
|12 August 2021
|2 500
|Exercise stock options SOP 2015-2017
|34.600
Attachment