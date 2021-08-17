Paul Kappelman Joins Ovation Fertility as Chief Executive Officer

Los Angeles, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovation® Fertility is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Kappelman to the Ovation leadership team as chief executive officer. An experienced healthcare executive, Kappelman steps into this key leadership role with 25 years of experience that is closely aligned with the company’s structure, strategies and goals.

As CEO, Kappelman is responsible for the company’s overall strategic initiatives and continued growth trajectory. A key member of the company’s board of directors, Kappelman will work closely with Ovation’s physician partners as well as Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, which manages the company’s private equity investment funds.

“It is rare to find an executive with the ideal mix of experience, a proven track record, and a history of supporting both long-term growth and a healthy company culture,” says Steven Rodgers, Ovation’s board chairman and a partner with Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. “Paul Kappelman brings all of this and more to the table.”

Kappelman joins Ovation after serving as executive vice president and chief operating officer for Nashville-based Ardent Health Services and has a decade of experience working in private-equity-backed healthcare companies. He has led the operations, development and acquisitions of hospitals, outpatient centers, surgery centers and ambulatory care networks with physician partnership models very similar to Ovation’s. He also brings a wealth of healthcare knowledge honed through years of experience working with a multitude of different medical specialties.

In his career serving as a CEO and in other leadership roles within a variety of healthcare organizations, he has developed significant experience with joint venture partnerships, growing and scaling companies, developing operating platforms, and mergers and acquisitions. With a deep understanding of the healthcare continuum and healthcare ecosystem, he has built a track record of strong relationships with physicians, partners, leaders and employees.

“My primary motivation for joining Ovation is this company’s incredible purpose,” Kappelman says. “Ovation puts science first to continue to deliver cutting-edge care and support to families. I can’t think of a more rewarding vocation. I’m also impressed by the professional management team; the skills and experience of Morgan Stanley Capital Partners; and the supportive, high-quality, engaged physician partners that have made Ovation so successful in a short amount of time. The company is already serving physicians and patients in 11 busy markets, and I’m excited to take the next steps to expand our footprint into more markets where families need quality fertility services, including the latest advances in genetics and third-party reproduction.”

A fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Kappelman earned his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Health Administration from Tulane University.

About Ovation Fertility

Ovation® Fertility is a national network of reproductive endocrinologists and scientific thought leaders focused on reducing the cost of having a family through more efficient and effective fertility care. Ovation’s IVF and genetics laboratories, along with affiliated physician practices, work collaboratively to raise the bar for IVF treatment, with state-of-the-art, evidence-based fertility services that give hopeful parents the best chance for a successful pregnancy. Physicians partner with Ovation to offer their patients advanced preconception carrier screening; preimplantation genetic testing; donor egg and surrogacy services; and secure storage for their frozen eggs, embryos and sperm. Ovation also helps IVF labs across America improve their quality and performance with expert off-site lab direction and consultation. Learn more about Ovation’s vision of a world without infertility at www.OvationFertility.com.

