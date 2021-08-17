Galvanize Announces Strategic Partnership with Leading Integrated Risk Management Consultancy Turnkey Consulting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galvanize , a Diligent brand and the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, today announces a global strategic partnership with Turnkey Consulting , one of the world’s leading integrated risk management consultancies. The partnership allows Turnkey to offer Galvanize’s HighBond platform to customers as part of its comprehensive portfolio of technology-enabled solutions.



Turnkey has expertise in large, multinational SAP systems and provides its customers with advisory, implementation and management services, specialising in security, risk management, internal controls, and identity management. Through the partnership with Galvanize, Turnkey will have the ability to help its SAP customers navigate and implement risk management software that meets their key needs of driving user adoption, integrating siloed data and providing automated content.

The HighBond platform’s intuitive interface was a crucial factor in Turnkey’s decision to partner with Galvanize, being simple and engaging, and more likely to drive user adoption through the change management process. Similarly, HighBond’s ability to integrate data from multiple sources into internal controls and risk management frameworks will allow Turnkey’s customers to save time and money, while having automatic and continuous visibility of their risk and controls landscape, enabling them to make better informed, data-driven decisions. HighBond’s automation capabilities will also allow Turnkey to provide their clients with timely, up-to-date content amidst fluctuating regulatory environments.

“It was crucial for Turnkey’s customers to have effective internal controls and risk management, however, other leading solutions provide limited choice when it comes to GRC software and tooling,” said Keith Fenner, Managing Director, International at Galvanize. “We are delighted to partner with Turnkey to help their customers better manage their risk environment, so that the GRC function adds even more value to their business.”

“This partnership with Galvanize accelerates Turnkey’s position as a leading risk and compliance consultancy with a comprehensive portfolio of technology-enabled solutions,” said Marc Jackson, Director of IRM at Turnkey. “Our clients will benefit from the HighBond platform, a complete GRC solution that supports industry-leading internal controls and SOX compliance, audit management and enterprise risk management solutions. In these unprecedented times, our partnership with Galvanize gives us the ability to help our clients identify areas of risk exposure and potential non-compliance with regulatory requirements, and help prepare companies working towards the forthcoming UK SOX legislation.”

About Galvanize:

Galvanize, a Diligent brand, is the leading provider of award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software for some of the world’s largest organizations. The integrated HighBond platform provides visibility into risk, makes it easy to demonstrate compliance, and helps grow audit, risk, and compliance programs without incurring extra costs. More than 6,300 organizations in 130 countries rely on HighBond to meet their objectives, including many Fortune 1000 and S&P 500 companies, hundreds of banks, manufacturers, and healthcare and government organizations. Whether managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports.

About Turnkey Consulting:

Turnkey Consulting is the leading provider of Integrated Risk Management (IRM), Identity Access Management (IAM) and Cyber and Application Security.

Built on nearly two decades of expertise, we help leading organisations around the world to safeguard their critical business applications to ensure the associated risks are minimised and controlled. Our culture is built upon quality, satisfaction and knowledge sharing to ensure that our clients' needs are at the forefront of our offerings.

We are a passionate global team with a shared purpose to help the world’s leading companies act with integrity and embrace best practices for Risk Management.