Global Checkpoint Inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Report 2021: Marketed Therapies, Emerging Therapies, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Major Markets, Epidemiology - Forecast to 2030

This 'Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2030' report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.



Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer Epidemiology



The Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer symptoms epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends and assumptions.



Key Findings



The total incident cases of Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer is increasing in 7MM during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer symptoms epidemiology segmented as the Incidence by tumor type, Checkpoint-inhibitor treated patients and Checkpoint-inhibitor refractory patients. The report includes the incident scenario of Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer symptoms in 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country-wise Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The total number of incident cases of Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer-associated in 7MM countries was 156,370 in 2020.



Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer Drug Chapters



The Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer report's drug chapter segment encloses the detailed analysis of Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer early-stage (Phase- I, II, and III) pipeline drugs. It also helps understand the Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug, and the latest news and press releases.



Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer Emerging Drugs



MRx0518: 4D pharma plc.



MRx0518 is a single strain Live Biotherapeutic product consisting of a lyophilized formulation of a proprietary strain of bacterium. It is in development for the treatment of cancer. It is delivered as an oral capsule and stimulates the body's immune system, directing it to produce cytokines and immune cells that are known to attack tumors. It is currently being evaluated in three clinical trials in cancer patients.



Domatinostat (4SC-202): 4SC AG



4SC-202 or Domatinostat is an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of cancer. One of the most promising therapeutic concepts in oncology drug development is the modification of chromatin. The compound inhibits the enzymes histone deacetylase (HDAC) 1, 2, and 3, which are believed to play important roles in regulating aberrant cancer signaling.



Domatinostat induces critical gene signature changes that predict responsivity to PD-(L) 1 checkpoint inhibitors (CI). It synergizes with PD-(L) 1 checkpoint inhibitors in a model representing PD-(L) 1 refractory /non-responding cancers; combining Domatinostat with a checkpoint inhibitor results in a high proportion of durable responses and longer survival rates.



Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Outlook



Although ICI is a successful new approach in cancer therapy, these checkpoint inhibitors may also lead to a loss of immune tolerance of healthy tissue, which results in various side effects, referred to as immune-related adverse events (irAEs).

According to few references, up to one-fourth of patients on ipilimumab monotherapy and about the same percentage of patients on combined therapy suffer from severe (grade 3 or 4) enterocolitis. As per Burla (2020), overall, 15-25% of patients on single immunotherapy and about 65% of patients on combined immunotherapy suffer from grade 3 or grade 4 irAEs.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Key Insights



2 Report Introduction



3 Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer Market Overview at a Glance

3.1 Patient Share (%) Distribution of Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer in 2018

3.2 Patient Share (%) Distribution of Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer in 2030



4 Executive Summary of Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer



5 Disease Background and Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Scientific Overview

5.3 Cancer-immunity Cycle

5.4 Checkpoint blockade of the CTLA-4 pathway

5.5 Checkpoint blockade of the PD-1/PD-L1

5.6 Next-generation immune checkpoints for cancer therapy

5.7 Solid tumors

5.7.1 Urothelial Carcinoma

5.7.2 NSCLC

5.7.3 Melanoma

5.7.4 Renal cell carcinoma

5.7.5 Hodgkin Lymphoma

5.7.6 Breast Cancer

5.7.7 Cervical Cancer

5.7.8 Mesothelioma



6 Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 7MM Total Incident Population of Checkpoint-inhibitor refractory patients

6.3 Epidemiology of Checkpoint Inhibitors refractory cancer



7 Organizations contributing towards Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer



8 Case Reports



9 Marketed Therapies



10 Checkpoint Inhibitors

10.1 OPDIVO (Nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.2 IMFINZI (Durvalumab): AstraZeneca

10.3 Keytruda (Pembrolizumab): Merck

10.4 TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab): Genentech/Hoffmann-La Roche

10.5 Libtayo (Cemiplimab): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

10.6 Avelumab (Bavencio): Merck KGaA and Pfizer

10.7 YERVOY (Ipilimumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.8 Erdafitinib: Janssen Research and Development, LLC



11 Emerging Therapies

11.1 Key-Cross: Emerging drugs

11.2 MRx0518: 4D pharma plc.

11.3 Domatinostat (4SC-202): 4SC AG

11.4 TAVO (Tavokinogene telseplasmid): OncoSec Medical

11.5 Sitravatinib (MG-516): Mirati Therapeutics

11.6 APG-115: Ascentage Pharma Group

11.7 ENB003: ENB Therapeutics, Inc.

11.8 Cavrotolimod (AST-008): Exicure, Inc.

11.9 EDP1503: Evelo Biosciences, Inc./Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

11.1 Lenvima (Lenvatinib Mesylate): Eisai

11.11 KRT-232: Kartos Therapeutics

11.12 Cabozantinib: Exelixis

11.13 Anktiva (N-803): ImmunityBio



12 Other Promising Therapies



13 Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer: Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1 Key Findings

13.2 Market Size of Checkpoint-inhibitor Refractory Cancer in 7MM

13.3 Market Outlook



14 Market Drivers



15 Market Barriers



16 SWOT Analysis



17 Unmet Needs



18 Appendix



