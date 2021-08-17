Global $364.3 Mn Zirconia Based Dental Materials Markets to 2028: Increased Outsourcing to Dental Laboratories for Customized Prosthetic Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Zirconia Dental Disc, Zirconia Dental Block), by Application (Dental Crowns, Dental Bridges, Dentures), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global zirconia based dental materials market size is expected to reach USD 364.3 million by 2028

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is due to the characteristics such as high mechanical and biocompatibility of zirconia material, rapid rise in the geriatric population, and increased outsourcing to dental laboratories for customized prosthetic solutions.



Zirconia, commonly known as zirconium dioxide, is a white crystalline oxide of zirconium. It is a ceramic oxide that may be produced in a variety of hues. Zirconium dioxide is recommended as a dental material because it is chemically inert. Zirconia dental goods have numerous advantages, including natural and white color, excellent fracture toughness, hardness, and wear resistance. zirconium dioxide is used in dental crowns.



Zirconium dioxide is five times more powerful than porcelain and more durable. As a result, it is a better alternative for patients who have difficulties such as crushing their teeth, biting their nails, and chewing their gums excessively, contributing to market growth. Zirconia has been used in prosthetic dentistry to make crowns and fixed partial dentures using computer-aided design/Computer-aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) methods.



The introduction of new technology systems, as well as novel materials such as zirconium dioxide, into the educational curriculum created new difficulties. Thus, the rapid appearance of a large number of materials causes a shortage of professional employees with sufficient training, resulting in a rise in working time while expenses remain high.

Zirconia, in various forms, has been used to replace metal-ceramic restorations since its discovery as a dental material. It is apparent that the use of ceramic-zirconia restorations over metal-ceramic restorations is more appropriate owing to biocompatibility and the look is as near to real teeth as feasible.



Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market Report Highlights

The zirconia dental disc segment held the largest revenue share of 62.0% in 2020. Zirconium dioxide material is five times stronger than porcelain and is highly durable. When a patient is allergic to metals, zirconia frameworks are a great option

The dental crowns segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 38.0% in 2020. The major drivers of the growth are technological advancement and increase in the number of individuals opting for dental procedures

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period due to the expanding elderly population, rising dental tourism, increased number of dental laboratories, and growing outsourcing of many manufacturing services in the area

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2t6ls4