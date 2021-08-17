South Africa Maritime Transport and Marine Manufacturing Report 2021 Featuring Robertson & Caine and Southern Wind, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co, BP Shipping, Vuka Marine & Minerva

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Transport and Marine Manufacturing in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the maritime transport and marine manufacturing sector in South Africa.
It includes comprehensive information on ports and harbours, the manufacture of vessels, the size and state of the sector, port infrastructure and statistics on vessel arrivals and cargo handled.
There are profiles of 58 companies including shipbuilders such as Robertson & Caine and Southern Wind Shipyards, international companies such as MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company and BP Shipping, local merchant vessel owner Vuka Marine and bunkering services company Minerva.
Maritime Transport and Marine Manufacturing in South Africa
The sea, coastal and inland water transport system facilitates trade and plays a crucial role in the movement of passengers and goods. Before the coronavirus pandemic, around 300 million tons of seaborne cargo moved through South African ports each year.
The pandemic has brought into focus the critical role performed by the maritime transport industry in the delivery of medicine, food, fuel and other essential supplies, but has also highlighted the hardships facing thousands of crew members stranded at sea.
Developments
Ports operator Transnet National Ports Authority, a division of state-owned transport and logistics company Transnet, is to become an independent subsidiary, allowing revenues generated by the ports from lease income, marine services, cargo tariffs and other sources to be used to upgrade and expand port infrastructure and new equipment.
Significantly, it allows for greater collaboration with the private sector. The ports authority will continue to be responsible for maintaining port infrastructure and providing maritime services.
Niche Competitive Advantages
Despite stiff competition from the subsidised boat yards of South Korea, China and Japan, the quality of locally-made boats has given the country a competitive edge in some vessel categories, particularly catamarans, where South African manufacturers are among the biggest globally and where exports are significant.
South African boat yards have developed a niche advantage for custom-built boats. While competition among local boat yards is not high as companies are highly specialised, the repair market is more competitive.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Description of the Industry
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
3. Size of the Industry
4. State of the Industry
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. Influencing Factors
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Input Costs
5.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.5. Government Interventions
5.6. Environmental Concerns
5.7. Labour
5.8. Off-Shore Oil and Gas
5.9. Piracy
6. Competition
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Outlook
9. Industry Associations and Other Entities
10. References
10.1. Publications
10.2. Websites
- Appendix
- Summary of Vessel Arrivals at South African Ports: 01 January 2020 - 31 December 2020
- Summary of Cargo Handled at South African Ports: January - December 2020 (Expressed in Tons)
- Summary of Containerised Cargo Handled at South African Ports: January - December 2020
Summary of Notable Players
Company Profiles - Building and Repairing of Ships and Boats
- Admiral Defence Systems (Pty) Ltd
- Allsurvey Industrial (Pty) Ltd
- Ark Inflatables Cc
- Bayside Marine (Pty) Ltd
- Bonakude Capital Projects (Pty) Ltd
- Bradexim (Pty) Ltd
- C and M Multi Craft Cc
- Camping and Boating Centre (Pty) Ltd
- Castle Ultra Trading 43 (Pty) Ltd
- Damen Shipyards Cape Town (Pty) Ltd
- Elgin Brown and Hamer (Pty) Ltd
- Falcon Inflatables (Pty) Ltd
- Fenn Kayaks Cc
- Gecat Marine Cc
- Gemini Marine (Pty) Ltd
- Jacobs Bros Boat Builders Cc
- Knysna Yacht Company (Pty) Ltd
- Kuningi Trading Cc
- Legacy Marine (Pty) Ltd
- Mako Marine Cc
- Mallards Boating International Cc
- Maverick Yachts (Pty) Ltd
- Nautic Africa (Pty) Ltd
- Nexus Yachts Cc
- Rhino Marine Products (Pty) Ltd
- Robertson and Caine (Pty) Ltd
- Sandock Austral Shipyards (Pty) Ltd
- Sensation Boats and Living (Pty) Ltd
- Southern Wind Shipyards (Pty) Ltd
- Southey Holdings (Pty) Ltd
- St Francis Marine Cc
- Sturrock Grindrod Maritime (Pty) Ltd
- Tallie Marine (Pty) Ltd
- Trevwest 24 Investments Cc
- Two Oceans Marine Manufacturing Cc
- Vee Craft Marine (Pty) Ltd
- Voyage Yachts (Pty) Ltd
- Wp Starboats (Pty) Ltd
Company Profiles - Sea and Coastal Water Transport in South Africa
- Ap Moller - Maersk A/S
- Bp Shipping Ltd
- China Cosco Shipping Corporation Ltd
- Cma Cgm S.A.
- Dal Deutsche Afrika-Linien GmbH & Co Kg
- Evergreen Marine Corporation (Taiwan) Ltd
- Grindrod Shipping (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd
- Linsen Nambi Bunker Services (Pty) Ltd
- Macs Maritime Carrier Shipping Gmbh
- Marine Crew Services (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd
- Minerva Bunkering Marine Services (Pty) Ltd
- Mitsui Osk Lines Ltd
- Msc Mediterranean Shipping Company Holding S.A.
- Nile Dutch Holding Bv
- Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
- Ocean Network Express Pte Ltd
- Pacific International Lines (Pte) Ltd
- Polaris Shipping Company Ltd
- Vuka Marine (Pty) Ltd
