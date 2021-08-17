Global $10+ Billion Roll-Your-Own Tobacco Product Markets to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Roll-Your-Own Tobacco Product Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product; By Distribution Channel; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global roll-your-own tobacco product market size is expected to reach USD 10.38 billion

Manufacturers in the market for roll-your-own tobacco product are offering a broad range of flavored cigarettes to engage with the younger generation. Flavored tobacco products are generally available in vanilla, bubblegum, mint, watermelon, and spice flavors. Menthol is the most popular flavor in the smoking industry.



According to the statistics published by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), as of 2020, over 19.5 million individuals in the country smoke menthol-flavored cigarettes. However, strict legislation and prohibition on the sale of flavored cigarettes in few countries such as Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Brazil, and Indonesia, have been hampering the uptake of roll-your-own tobacco product.



Moreover, the ongoing financial crisis caused by the global pandemic COVID-19 has shaken the economy as well as individuals, particularly in middle and low-income groups. Price-sensitive consumers in the developing economies, due to lack of job and income have shifted towards low-cost alternatives, as their preferred choice. This shift has resulted in the demand for roll-your-own tobacco products.



According to the study done by the University College London (UCL) in 2018, roll your smokers are less likely to quit smoking as compared to factory-based cigarettes. A key reason for RYO smoker's unwillingness to quit smoking is the low cost. Thus, the global market is projected to garner a healthy growth rate in the coming years.



Companies operating in the market for roll-your-own tobacco product industry Imperial Brands, Curved Papers, Inc., Japan Tobacco International, Karma Filter Tips, British American Tobacco, Scandinavian Tobacco, Altria Group, Inc., Philip Morris International, HBI International, and Shine Brands.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.2. Data Sources



4. Roll Your Own Tobacco Market Insights

4.1. Roll Your Own Tobacco - Industry snapshot

4.2. Roll Your Own Tobacco Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Growing prevalence of hand made cigarettes

4.2.1.2. Increase in consumers

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Injurious to health

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Roll Your Own Tobacco Market Industry trends



5. Roll Your Own Tobacco Market Assessment by Product

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Roll Your Own Tobacco Market, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. RYO Tobacco

5.4. Rolling Paper & Cigarette Tubes

5.5. Injector

5.6. Filter & Paper Tip



6. Global Roll Your Own Tobacco Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Roll Your Own Tobacco Market, By Distribution Channel, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Offline

6.4. Online



7. Roll Your Own Tobacco Market Assessment by Geography

7.1. Key findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Roll Your Own Tobacco Market Assessment, By Geography, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

8.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



9. Company Profiles

9.1. Company Overview

9.2. Financial Performance

9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4. Recent Development

Imperial Brands

Curved Papers Inc.

Japan Tobacco International

Karma Filter Tips

British American Tobacco

Scandinavian Tobacco

Altria Group Inc.

Philip Morris International

HBI International

Shine Brands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/odft1x



