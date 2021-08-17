Global building envelope adhesives & sealants market size to record 4.3% CAGR over 2021-2027

Pune, India, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to expert analysts, global building envelope adhesives & sealants market size was worth USD 4.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to record 4.3% CAGR over 2021-2027 to reach a valuation of USD 6.18 billion by the forecast period end.

Furthermore, the research document curates detailed data on the market segmentations, including adhesive resin, sealant resin, technology gamut, and regional divisions. A complete analysis of each of these segments with respect to the market share, growth pattern, and projected growth rate contribute to a major part of the study. Besides, it profiles all prominent companies and breaks down their strategies to pinpoint the major areas stakeholders should focus on for strong gains in the upcoming years.

Report findings state that surging demand for adhesives & sealants in the construction industry owing to several end-uses in avenues such as tile installation, carpet laying, and window framing is bolstering overall market growth.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3991215/

Increase in development of green buildings, and growing demand for sustainable adhesives are also creating a positive outlook for the industry. On the downside, implementation of stringent environmental regulations across certain regions is likely to slow down the market growth trajectory in the upcoming years.

Market segmentation overview:

Based on technology gamut, global building envelope adhesives & sealants industry is arrayed into solvent-less, water based, solvent-based variants. Moving on to adhesive resin type, the market classification comprises polyurethane, acrylic, epoxy, rubber, and others. Lastly, considering sealant resin type, the business vertical is split into acrylic, polyurethane, silane modified polymer (SMP), silicone, and others.

Geographical outlook:

From a regional frame of reference, the research report deems Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America to be the key contributors to overall market valuation. Among these, Asia Pacific currently accounts for a major industry share and is estimated to record a remarkable CAGR over the next 6 years. This can be primarily ascribed to fast-paced developments in the construction industry, and easy availability of cheap labor and raw materials throughout the region.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-building-envelope-adhesives-sealants-market-size-research

Competitive landscape summary:

Prominent players in worldwide building envelope adhesives & sealants market include Sika AG, Soudal Group, Tremco Illbruck GmbH, and others.

These companies are employing several strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers to expand their footprint in the industry. For instance, in 2020, Sika AG acquired Adeplast SA in order to grow its manufacturing capacity in Romania and elevate its foothold in the region's construction chemical market.

Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, By Technology Gamut (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Solvent-less

Water-based

Solvent-based

Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, By Adhesive Resin Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Epoxy

Rubber

Others

Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, By Sealant Resin Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Silane Modified Polymer (SMP)

Silicone

Others

Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, By Geographical Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Europe

U.K.

Italy

France

Germany

Spain

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Japan

RoAPAC

Rest of the World

Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2027)

Soudal Group

Sika AG

Tremco Illbruck GmbH

Dow Chemical Company

H.B. Fuller Company

Innovative Chemical Products Group (ICP Group)

3M Company

Mapei S.p.A.

Arkema S.A.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Region, 2019-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Technology, 2019-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Adhesive Resin, 2019-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Sealant Resin, 2019-2027 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market Dynamics

3.1. Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Growth of construction industry

3.1.1.2. Development of green buildings

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. Environmental regulation in some regions

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Growing demand for sustainable adhesives

Chapter 4. Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market by Technology, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2018-2027 (USD Million)

5.4. Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solvent-less

5.4.2. Solvent-based

5.4.3. Water based

Chapter 6. Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Adhesive Resin

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Resin, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Adhesive Resin 2018-2027 (USD Million)

6.4. Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Polyurethane

6.4.2. Epoxy

6.4.3. Acrylic

6.4.4. Rubber

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, by Sealant Resin

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market by Sealant Resin, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sealant Resin 2018-2027 (USD Million)

7.4. Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Polyurethane

7.4.2. Silicone

7.4.3. Acrylic

7.4.4. Silane Modified Polymer (SMP)

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Building Envelope Adhesives & Sealants Market, Regional Analysis





Related Report:

Building Thermal Insulation Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026



The building thermal insulation market is likely to register lucrative growth over the coming years owing to favorable government initiatives, adoption of energy efficient technologies, rapidly developing infrastructure, expansion of commercial infrastructure, and proliferating construction industry. Thermal insulation is an essential technology for decreasing the energy consumption in buildings by preventing heat loss/gain through the building envelope. From a regional frame of reference, LATAM building thermal insulation market held a share of around 3.8% in the overall market. This anticipated market growth in the region is ascribed to the increasing support from local governments in the form of multiple supportive activities and initiatives that focus on boosting the market share. The adoption of energy efficient technologies and the expansion of the commercial infrastructure are driving the demand for building thermal insulations across the region. Building thermal insulation market in Middle East & Africa is projected to witness gains of more than 4.0% CAGR over the forecast timeframe. Factors such as rapidly growing regional construction industry, developing infrastructure, growing economic & political stability, and increasing distribution of wealth are anticipated to fuel the regional growth over the forthcoming years.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.