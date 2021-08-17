Italy Facilities Management (FM) Market Report 2021-2025: Opportunities for Companies that Target the Highest Growth Services and Sectors

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italian Facilities Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Facilities management is somewhat underdeveloped in Italy and the outsourced market is much smaller than other European countries with similar GDP and population size, such as the UK and France. Growth has been modest but steady in recent years, but the recovery from COVID-19 will see an accelerated CAGR for the period 2020 to 2025.
Meanwhile, with FM services commoditizing and organic growth hard to find, companies need to innovate to keep growing and remain profitable. The industry will continue to move toward service integration and sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity and sustainability, and M&A activities will continue.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 is having a severe effect on all customer sectors. The Italian FM market saw a revenue drop of 7.8% in 2020 due to the pandemic. The market will return to growth in 2021, but will not reach 2019 levels until late 2021 or early 2022.
Healthcare, government, and education will be the fastest-growing customer segments during the forecast period. Meanwhile, hard (technical) services will outstrip soft (support) services in terms of revenue growth.
There are opportunities for companies that target the highest growth services and sectors, but there are also significant challenges for those that fail to adapt. Meanwhile, collaboration and partnership are increasingly critical as technology and new business models disrupt the Italian market.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult To Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Facility Management in Italy
- Growth Opportunities Fueling the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- Key Findings and CEO's 360-degree Perspective
- Italian Facilities Management in Numbers
- Impact of COVID-19 on Facilities Management
- Respond, Reset, and Rebound after COVID-19
- Top Growth Opportunities
- Top Predictions
- Key Conclusions
Scope and Definition, Italian Facilities Management
- Facilities Management Scope of Analysis
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
Growth Opportunity Analysis, Italian Facilities Management
- Facilities Management Dynamics in Italy
- Market Growth Trends
- Market Growth Outlook
- Top 5 FM Developments
- Key Competitors for Facilities Management
- Key Growth Metrics for Facilities Management
- Growth Drivers for Facilities Management
- Growth Restraints for Facilities Management
- Impact of COVID-19 on Revenue Forecast, Facilities Management
- Main Areas of COVID-19 Impact
- The Facilities Management Universe
- Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model, Facilities Management
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Facilities Management
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Delivery Model, Facilities Management
- Percent Revenue Forecast and Market Size by Customer Sector, Facilities Management
- Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector, Facilities Management
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector, Facilities Management
- COVID-19 - Impacts and Risks by Customer Sector
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Service Type, Facilities Management
- Percent Revenue Forecast and Market Size by Service Type, Facilities Management
- Revenue Forecast by Service Type, Facilities Management
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type, Facilities Management
- COVID-19: Impacts and Risks by Service Type
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share, Facilities Management
- Revenue Share Evolution, Facilities Management
- Respond Phase: Short-term Opportunities
- Reset Phase: Medium-term Opportunities
- Rebound Phase: Long-term Opportunities
Companies to Action
Growth Opportunities: Respond Phase - Short-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Productive Remote Workforce
- Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 3: Back to Work (Re-entry)
- Growth Opportunity 4: Critical Customer Sectors
- Growth Opportunity 5: Switching On
Growth Opportunities: Reset Phase - Medium-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Organizational Resilience
- Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 3: Safe & Comfortable Buildings
- Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations
- Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services
Growth Opportunities: Rebound Phase - Long-term Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimization and WCM
- Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management
- Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 4: Technical (Hard) Services
- Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i029h5