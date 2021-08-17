Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds

Icelandic English

Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Thursday 19 August at 15:00. A non-inflation-linked series, LBANK CB 25, will be offered for sale.

In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the non-indexed series LBANK CB 21 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the bonds in the series LBANK CB 21 is predefined at 101.024.

Expected settlement date is 26 August 2021.

Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A- with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.