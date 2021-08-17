Worldwide Building Automation Systems Industry to 2027 - Featuring Johnson Controls, Siemens and ABB Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building automation systems Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global building automation systems market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global building automation systems market to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on building automation systems market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on building automation systems market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global building automation systems market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global building automation systems market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Growing security concerns

Increasing global demand for energy conservation

2) Restraints

The high cost of implementation of BAS system

3) Opportunities

The rapid adoption of IoT-based systems

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the building automation systems market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the building automation systems market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global building automation systems market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

