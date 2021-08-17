Global Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Report 2021-2027 - New Isolation Techniques Show Promise in Detecting EpCAM-Negative CTCs

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market to Reach $19 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
CTC Enrichment Methods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.8% CAGR and reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CTC Detection Methods segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR
The Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 14.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.
CTC Analysis Segment to Record 16.3% CAGR
In the global CTC Analysis segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Clinical Relevance of CTCs
- CTC Detection - Real-Time 'Liquid Biopsy' Scores Over Surgical Biopsy
- Major Challenges in CTC Diagnostics
- Need for CTC Enrichment and Popular Methods
- CTC Enrichment Techniques
- Select Available CTC Detection Technologies
- Select CTC Isolation Systems - A Brief Comparison
- CTC Identification - Various Approaches
- CTC Identification Approaches
- List of mRNA Markers for RT-PCR-based Detection of CTCs by Tumor Type
- CellSearch SystemT - The First FDA Approved Automated Enrichment/Isolation Technique
- Rising Incidence of Cancer - An Opportunity Indicator
- Cancer Prone Sites based on Age
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 48 Featured):
- ApoCell, Inc.
- Biocep Ltd.
- Biocept, Inc.
- Biofluidica Microtechnologies LLC
- Celltraffix Inc.
- Clearbridge Biomedics
- Creatv Microtech, Inc.
- Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.
- Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.
- Ikonisys, Inc.
- IVDiagnostics, Inc.
- Janssen Diagnostics LLC
- QIAGEN Hannover GmbH
- Rarecells Sas
- Screencell
- Stemcell Technologies, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Liquid Biopsy - the New Buzzword in Healthcare
- Select Companies Active in Cancer Liquid Biopsy
- CTCs for Personalized Cancer Treatment
- Microfluidic Chip-based Technologies - A Promising Avenue for Cancer Diagnosis
- CTC Microdevices Hog the Limelight
- Increasing Research Reveal Further Complexities to CTC Composition and Behavior
- EpCAM Glycoprotein - Insufficient for CTC Detection
- New Isolation Techniques Show Promise in Detecting EpCAM-Negative CTCs
- Physical Property-based Enrichment Technologies Lose Fizz
- Evidence in Favor CTC Heterogeneity Gains Strength
- CTC Clusters Raise Research Interest
- Detection of EMTs Gains Precedence in the Backdrop of Recent Research Findings
- Limitations of CTC Technology for Point-of-Care Testing
- CTC Technologies Offer an Edge over Imaging Tests for Breast Cancer Prognosis
- Limited Biomarkers Utilized In CTC Diagnostics - A Threat to Market Growth?
- Select Research Findings in Recent Years
- Microfluidic Device with Micro-Hall Sensors Detect CTCs with Higher Sensitivity and Specificity
- NBiomics Makes its Contribution to CTC Diagnosis
- Researchers at University of Michigan Develop Revolutionary Capture CTCs Method
- Dean Flow Fractionation to Overcome Limitations Associated with Conventional Biomarker Analysis
- Gold Nanoparticles Help in the Detection of CTCs
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 48
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dp0n3t