Global Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market Report 2021-2027 - New Isolation Techniques Show Promise in Detecting EpCAM-Negative CTCs

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics Market to Reach $19 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

CTC Enrichment Methods, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.8% CAGR and reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CTC Detection Methods segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR



The Circulating Tumor Cell (CTC) Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 14.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.6% CAGR.



CTC Analysis Segment to Record 16.3% CAGR



In the global CTC Analysis segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Clinical Relevance of CTCs

CTC Detection - Real-Time 'Liquid Biopsy' Scores Over Surgical Biopsy

Major Challenges in CTC Diagnostics

Need for CTC Enrichment and Popular Methods

CTC Enrichment Techniques

Select Available CTC Detection Technologies

Select CTC Isolation Systems - A Brief Comparison

CTC Identification - Various Approaches

CTC Identification Approaches

List of mRNA Markers for RT-PCR-based Detection of CTCs by Tumor Type

CellSearch SystemT - The First FDA Approved Automated Enrichment/Isolation Technique

Rising Incidence of Cancer - An Opportunity Indicator

Cancer Prone Sites based on Age

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Liquid Biopsy - the New Buzzword in Healthcare

Select Companies Active in Cancer Liquid Biopsy

CTCs for Personalized Cancer Treatment

Microfluidic Chip-based Technologies - A Promising Avenue for Cancer Diagnosis

CTC Microdevices Hog the Limelight

Increasing Research Reveal Further Complexities to CTC Composition and Behavior

EpCAM Glycoprotein - Insufficient for CTC Detection

New Isolation Techniques Show Promise in Detecting EpCAM-Negative CTCs

Physical Property-based Enrichment Technologies Lose Fizz

Evidence in Favor CTC Heterogeneity Gains Strength

CTC Clusters Raise Research Interest

Detection of EMTs Gains Precedence in the Backdrop of Recent Research Findings

Limitations of CTC Technology for Point-of-Care Testing

CTC Technologies Offer an Edge over Imaging Tests for Breast Cancer Prognosis

Limited Biomarkers Utilized In CTC Diagnostics - A Threat to Market Growth?

Select Research Findings in Recent Years

Microfluidic Device with Micro-Hall Sensors Detect CTCs with Higher Sensitivity and Specificity

NBiomics Makes its Contribution to CTC Diagnosis

Researchers at University of Michigan Develop Revolutionary Capture CTCs Method

Dean Flow Fractionation to Overcome Limitations Associated with Conventional Biomarker Analysis

Gold Nanoparticles Help in the Detection of CTCs

