Global portable lithium power station market size to expand at 12% CAGR over 2021-2027

Pune, India, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cited by expert analysts, global portable lithium power station market size was valued at USD 102 million in 2020 and is reckoned to register 12% CAGR over 2021-2027 to accumulate USD 225 million by the end of the forecast period.

The research document splits the marketplace into various segments based on product type, capacity, sales channel, application ambit, end-user scope, and regional landscape to discern the lucrative investment opportunities available across each segment during the analysis timeframe. Furthermore, it provides a holistic view of the competitive arena by explicating business profiles, financials, strategies, and recent developments pertaining to prominent players in this business sphere.

Mounting demand for smart electronic devices including home intercommunication systems, smart watches, televisions, alarm systems, wearables, and laptops, in consort with the mercurial growth observed in electric car industry are propelling worldwide portable lithium power station market growth.

Notably, EV sales in the U.S. and Europe increased by 361,000 and 385,000 respectively during 2017-18. Meanwhile, China sold approximately 1.1 million electric vehicles and recorded a noteworthy statistic of 2.3 million active EVs in 2018, making it the largest market in the world. This drastic shift towards electric cars in automotive sector will strongly catalyze the demand for portable lithium power station.

Furthermore, preference for uninterrupted power source in electronic devices is also creating new opportunities for businesses operating in this domain.

For those unversed, portable lithium power stations are small battery-operated generators used for charging electronic devices such as power banks, cell phones, portable fans, and battery-operated toys.

Elucidating on the negatives, high initial investment as well as huge operation costs are likely to impede overall market development in the forthcoming years.

Market segmentation overview:

Based on product type, global portable lithium power station market is fragmented into direct power, and solar power. By capacity, the industry segmentation consists of < 500 WH, 500-999 WH, 1000-1499 WH, and 1500 WH & above.

Moving on to sales channel, the market is categorized into brick-and-mortar, and online, while application-based fragmentation is comprised of off-grid, emergency power, and automotive. Lastly, elucidating on the end-user spectrum, the business vertical is split into industrial, residential, and commercial segments.

Regional scope:

Analysts cite that North America currently holds a substantial industry share owing to mounting demand for EVs as well as increasing per capita income of populace. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific portable lithium power station industry is slated to witness stellar growth during the assessment period 2021-2027, driven by rapidly expanding electronics sector, in consort with escalating discretionary income levels.

Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Direct Power

Solar Power

Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Capacity (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

< 500 WH

500-999 WH

1000-1499 WH

> 1500 WH

Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Sales Channel (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Brick-and-Mortar

Online

Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Application Ambit (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Off-Grid

Emergency Power

Automotive

Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by End-User Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Regional Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

ROE

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Portable Lithium Power Station Market, by Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Jackery Inc.

Goal Zero LLC

Ego Power+

EcoFlow Technology Ltd.

Bluetti Inc.

Portable Power Technology Ltd.

Shenzhen Enyuda Technology Co. Ltd. (Aeiusny)

AllPowers Industrial International Co. Ltd.

Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Aimtom Co. Ltd.

