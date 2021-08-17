Connecticut Startup Wins Good Housekeeping 2021 Parenting Award®

Norwalk, Connecticut, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Ready Repellents is proud to have been selected as a winner of the Good Housekeeping 2021 Parenting Awards! The company’s Ranger Orange scented Picaridin 20% pump spray was evaluated by the Good Housekeeping Institute’s panel of experts and consumer testers who reviewed hundreds of products for babies, kids and caregivers.

“Our mission is to protect future generations from being bitten by ticks, mosquitoes, and biting insects that can cause serious disease in both children and adults,” said Chris L. Fuentes, Founder and CEO of Ranger Ready Repellents. “Our team is honored that Good Housekeeping has recognized Ranger Ready as providing outstanding protection from vector-borne diseases for the whole family.”

Using the active ingredient Picaridin 20%, the safe and effective alternative to DEET, Ranger Ready’s body-worn insect repellent is safe for children over 1 year old, adults, and for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. It provides protection for up to 12-hours and won’t harm children’s clothing or gear. The Ranger Orange fragrance is a kid-friendly fresh citrus scent that is non-greasy and comes in a variety of sizes.

To purchase Ranger Ready’s insect repellents and premium hand sanitizer please visit https://rangerready.com.

###

About Ranger Ready Repellents

Ranger Ready Inc. is a privately held company based in Norwalk, CT where it proudly designs, manufactures and distributes Ranger Ready Repellents®. The company’s premium products include Ranger Ready Picaridin 20%, a body-worn repellent that is the safe and effective alternative to DEET, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%, a clothing-worn repellent that provides dual level protection from bites, and Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer with Alcohol 80%. Ranger Ready products are made in the U.S.A. with recyclable components and care given to minimize waste. Visit RangerReady.com for more

Attachment