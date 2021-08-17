Société Générale SA shareholding notification

17 August 2021, 12:00 CET

ArcelorMittal (the “Company”) announces that on 16 August 2021 it received a shareholding notification from Société Générale SA. The notification was made to reflect the entry into by Société Générale SA mainly of various financial instruments (as detailed in the notification).

According to the notification, the following threshold of (potential) voting rights was reached:

- 5.35% on 05 August 2021

This notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s OAM electronic database on www.bourse.lu and on the Company’s website corporate.arcelormittal.com under “Investors - Corporate Governance - Shareholding structure”.

This notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities (‘Transparency Law’) in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.