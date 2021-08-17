Asset Tracking and AI in Supply Chain Management Global Markets Report 2021-2026

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asset Tracking and AI in Supply Chain Management Market 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

AI in SCM solutions as a whole will reach $15.5B globally by 2026

This research evaluates asset tracking technologies, solutions, and the overall asset management and logistics ecosystem including major players, strategies and market positioning. The research evaluates the impacts of use case-specific considerations in terms of asset tracking technology and solution selection.

This research also provides an analysis of both fleet-related asset tracking and non-fleet asset tracking markets. Fleet tracking market analysis includes segmentation by IoT-enabled fleet tracking. In terms of non-fleet asset tracking, the research evaluates the market for both living and nonliving things, which have completely different characteristics.

This research also provides detailed analysis and forecasts for AI in SCM by solution (Platforms, Software, and AI as a Service), solution components (Hardware, Software, Services), management function (Automation, Planning and Logistics, Inventory Management, Fleet Management, Freight Brokerage, Risk Management, and Dispute Resolution), AI technologies (Cognitive Computing, Computer Vision, Context-aware Computing, Natural Language Processing, and Machine Learning), and industry verticals (Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and others).

This is the broadest and detailed research of its type, providing analysis across a wide range of go-to-operational process considerations, such as the need for identity management and real-time location tracking, and market deployment considerations, such as AI type, technologies, platforms, connectivity, IoT integration, and deployment model including AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS). Each aspect evaluated includes forecasts from 2021 to 2026 such as AIaaS by revenue in China. It provides an analysis of AI in SCM globally, regionally, and by country including the top ten countries per region by market share.

The research also provides an analysis of leading companies and solutions that are leveraging AI in their supply chains and those they manage on behalf of others, with an evaluation of key strengths and weaknesses of these solutions. It assesses AI in SCM by industry vertical and application such as material movement tracking and drug supply management in manufacturing and healthcare respectively. The research also provides a view into the future of AI in SCM including analysis of performance improvements such as optimization of revenues, supply chain satisfaction, and cost reduction.

The asset management market remains constrained by a relatively low number of enterprise-connected assets across certain important asset classes. Leading asset tracking solution companies are focusing on the asset value to a business or governmental organization rather than the book value of the asset itself. A consultative marketing/sales approach is necessary to inform enterprises, first of the value of interconnecting business assets, and secondly, demonstrative asset tracking outcomes that bring value straight to the bottom line.

However, the overall asset tracking market has witnessed substantial economies of scale improvements in recent years due to inexpensive connectivity and machine-to-machine communications equipment and services. Increased penetration and usage of advanced IoT solutions leveraging M2M and other supporting technologies enable anytime, anywhere, and any type of asset tracking.

In addition, improved economies of scale and advancements in miniaturization and communications have made low-value asset tracking more practical, expanding the range of potential industries and asset types. This is exemplified by the growing trend for RFID-based "slap-and-track" solutions for shipping, supply chain management, and enterprise logistics such as tracking low to medium-value assets such as business equipment and supplies.

Select Research Findings:

The Asia Pac region is the largest and fastest-growing for AI in SCM

Cloud-based AI-as-a-Service for SCM will exceed $2.3B globally by 2026

Global asset tracking market will reach $55.1B by 2026, growing at 17.1% CAGR

Global asset tracking market for AI-embedded devices to grow at 33% through 2026

While fleet comprises over 80% of the market, non-fleet asset tracking is growing 18% faster

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kf5qlh