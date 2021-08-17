Icelandair Group hf.: Notice regarding exercise of warrants ICEAIRW130821 and issuance of new shares

Reference is made to an earlier stock exchange release from 20 July 2021 regarding exercise of warrants.

Registered holders of the class of warrants with ticker symbol ICEAIRW130821 and ISIN IS000003226 should by now have received payment instructions from their custody financial institution.

Payment of the optional invoice on or before 19 August 2021 represents both a subscription for and payment of new shares in the Company. By not paying the optional invoice a holder is declaring that he does not intend to exercise his right according to the warrant class, which will then lapse and become void.

For further information regarding the warrants reference is made to the prospectus dated 8 October 2020.

Contact information

Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is

Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is