Global DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Market Report 2021-2027: U.S. Market is Estimated at $344.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.1% CAGR

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the period 2020-2027.

On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.2% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $344.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.1% CAGR



The DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$344.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$992.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 17.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.1% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

DDI (DNS, DHCP, and IPAM) Solutions: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

IPAM: Enabling Management of IP Network Infrastructure

Market Overview

Diminishing IPv4 Creates the Need for IPAM

Market Outlook

Developing Countries Continue to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Competition

Select Leading IPAM Software

IPplan

GestioIP

Solarwinds IP-Address Manager (Desktop Solution for IPAM)

Solarwinds Server-Based IPAM Application

Diamond IP

BlueCat Networks

Infoblox IPAM Solution

IPAM for Windows Server 2016

PowerShell

VitalQIP

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

6connect, Inc. (USA)

Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France)

Apteriks (The Netherlands)

Avi Networks, Inc. (USA)

BlueCat Networks, Inc. (Canada)

BT Group plc (UK)

Cisco Systems Inc. (USA)

Crypton Computers Ltd. (UK)

EfficientIP (France)

FusionLayer, Inc. (Finland)

Incognito Software Systems, Inc. (Canada)

Infoblox, Inc. (USA)

Men & Mice (Iceland)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Nexnet Solutions FZ LLC (UAE)

SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC (USA)

TCPWave, Inc. (USA)

ZOHO Corporation (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

IPv6 - A Shot in the Arm for IPAM

Trend towards BYOD Provides Opportunity for Growth

Internet of Things (IoT) to Drive Growth of DDI Market

Expanding Broadband Connectivity Spurs IPAM Adoption

Opportunity Indicators

Datacenter Centralization Propels Demand for IPAM in the Enterprise Sector

Growing Need to Manage IP Addresses in Private Networks Spurs Market Demand

Trend towards Enterprise Mobility Drives Demand for IPAM in the Enterprise Sector

Increased IP Addresses for Virtual Machines Propel IPAM Demand

Network Complexity Drives Demand for DDI

SMBs Continue to Adopt IPAM Solutions

Upgradation and Replacement Demand Spur Market Growth

Full Life Cycle Management Continues to Gain Interest

DNS - Critical for User-Internet Interaction

Rise in Mobile Device Penetration Spurs DNS Market Growth

Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC)

DNS Security Rise in Prominence

Impact of IPv4 Exhaustion on Domain Names

DHCP Simplifies Network Administration

Monitoring of DNS and DHCP Services

Bundled Offerings Gain Rapid Demand

Ease of Installation Drives Demand for Overlay Management Solutions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvpew7