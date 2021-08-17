Global BFSI Security Markets Report 2021-2030: Opportunities in Transformation to Digital Banking, User Experience at Retail Locations, Advanced Data Analytics & Securing Human-Cyber Touch Points

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global BFSI Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines opportunities for physical security (surveillance, command and control, communication equipment, and screening and detection), cybersecurity (firewalls, antivirus protection, active network detection solutions, and data analytics and storage), and converged security (access control and identity management, risk-averse security services, and managed services) through 2030.
It takes a closer look at market drivers and restraints, forecasts revenue for the decade, and lists the top competitors in each of the three market segments. It includes an industry threat and vulnerability analysis, presents selected results from a 2020 information technology decision maker survey, and considers the new technologies that are available or being developed for each market segment.
The banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) security landscape is continuously evolving, presenting numerous challenges for the hundreds of solution providers that compete for attention in the multibillion-dollar market. Most BFSI organizations run their physical and digital security teams in silos, but momentum has increased for security convergence as threats become more multifaceted and security systems become increasingly digitized, connected, and actively integrated. A holistic view of security is becoming a strategic imperative.
The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly changed how people and businesses function, and its effect on the BFSI industry in the past year cannot be understated. The shift to working from home has made personal and corporate banking customers natural targets for attackers, with phishing emails, call center fraud, and infrastructure attacks becoming more common. Although these attacks are not new, the increase is alarming, prompting companies to explore new technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Market Overview
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Segment
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share
- Critical Success Factors
- IT Decision Maker Survey for the BFSI Industry
3. BFSI Industry Threat and Vulnerability Analysis
- Threat Analysis - Cyber
- Threat Analysis - Physical
- Vulnerability Analysis
- Security Improvement Recommendations
4. BFSI Physical Security Market Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
5. BFSI Converged Security Market Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
6. BFSI Cybersecurity Market Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Key Findings
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- IT Decision Maker Survey for the BFSI Industry
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Transformation to Digital Banking
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Seamless User Experience at Retail Locations
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Advanced Data Analytics
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Securing Human-Cyber Touch Points
8. Conclusions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dksnpg