Hopebridge Brings Autism Therapy Centers, Early Intervention Services to Florida Children

Indianapolis, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To provide much needed support for Florida families, Hopebridge is bringing its vast experience into the state with up to 30 centers over the next 12- 18 months, starting along the Gulf Coast in Sarasota, St. Petersburg, Fort Myers and Brandon. The centers have begun scheduling diagnostic assessments for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and applied behavior analysis (ABA therapy) evaluations in August 2021, with a plan to open for full- and part-time therapy in October 2021.

By blending evidence-backed interventions like ABA therapy with other essential services like occupational and speech therapy, Hopebridge is able to provide a wide range of benefits to Florida’s families living with autism.

According to research conducted by Hopebridge, nearly 25% of Florida children with autism waited longer than six months to be diagnosed. Hopebridge can reduce this wait with in-house clinical diagnostic assessments. Additional research shows that 50% of Florida autism families are on a wait list to receive therapy post-diagnosis.

“There are now over one million children with autism in the United States,” said Hopebridge CEO Dennis May. “It’s predicted that even in the next five years, that number will continue to grow as the prevalence of diagnostic services become more accessible. We are working tirelessly to increase this access to care, so more families can get the crucial early intervention they need for their child to live their best life.”





Hopebridge’s individualized center-based care offers:

Diagnostic and ABA evaluations – now scheduling !

! State-of-the-art facilities designed specifically to enhance pediatric therapy for a spectrum of functioning levels

Socialization with peers to target specific social and pragmatic goals

Interdisciplinary collaboration between ABA, occupational and speech therapists

A full-service insurance support team to help families navigate coverage options

Parent training and education to maximize the effects of therapy outside center walls

The new Hopebridge Autism Therapy Florida centers will ultimately create more than 1,500 new jobs throughout the state to ensure every child with autism receives one-on-one, personalized therapy. The coordinated, complementary teams will consist of top Board Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBA), registered behavior technicians (RBT), clinical psychologists, occupational therapists, speech language pathologists and other industry professionals. This is all part of Hopebridge’s unique, multidisciplinary approach, 360 Care.

“Florida families deserve to receive efficient, quality access to care,” said Hopebridge Chief Clinical Officer Kim Strunk. “We’re cultivating a community of trusted experts, reputable clinicians and certified therapists to provide Florida’s families with the tools to help their children continue onto success in school and long-term independence.”

The first four centers serving the Florida community in Fall 2021 are located at:

Hopebridge Sarasota : 8027 Cooper Creek Blvd. Suite 103, University Park, Florida 34201

: 8027 Cooper Creek Blvd. Suite 103, University Park, Florida 34201 Hopebridge St. Petersburg : 3491 Gandy Blvd Suite 100, Pinellas Park, FL 33781

: 3491 Gandy Blvd Suite 100, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Hopebridge Fort Myers : 4150 Ford Street, Unit 4, Fort Myers, FL 33916

: 4150 Ford Street, Unit 4, Fort Myers, FL 33916 Hopebridge Brandon : 220 Grand Regency Blvd. Brandon, FL 33510

: 220 Grand Regency Blvd. Brandon, FL 33510 Additional locations to come in 2022!

In an effort to reduce wait times, Hopebridge is currently scheduling diagnostic assessments for autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy evaluations for all four locations.

To schedule a diagnostic appointment or a private tour of a Hopebridge center, please visit hopebridge.com/contact.

To apply for a full-time or part time position at one of our Hopebridge centers, please visit hopebridge.com/jobs .

For a complete list of Hopebridge centers and services, visit hopebridge.com/centers.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates in seven states: Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

###

Attachment