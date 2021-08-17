HR Technology Conference & Exposition® to Require Proof of Vaccination for Fall 2021

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, announced today that it will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination for entry to its upcoming event, taking place September 28 – October 1, 2021, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.



Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, commented, “Having monitored the Covid-19 situation closely from the very beginning, we felt this decision put the well-being of our attendees first. We wanted to move quickly and go the extra mile to enable a successful reunion of our loyal community. Given the dynamic nature of the pandemic, we’re designing this year’s event to address the unprecedented challenges that organizations continue to face.”

To support this vaccination policy, the HR Technology Conference will partner with a third-party vendor to assist with verification. Details about the verification process are forthcoming.

McKenna added, “Going into final preparations for our first in-person event in almost two years, our primary goal is to host a safe and rewarding conference for all participants. We’ll be tackling the impact of Covid-19 on HR and HR leaders head-on, from the update to our on-site operations to our comprehensive program, which includes world-renowned industry analyst Josh Bersin speaking exclusively on the reinvention of HR tech and how HR leaders can innovate their strategies to promote greater agility and effectiveness moving forward.”

The HR Technology Conference & Exposition® is committed to following the health and safety measures issued by local, state and federal authorities, including Mandalay Bay and the Centers for Disease Control. As guidelines change frequently, the latest event information is available at https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference® is the world’s leading event on HR technology, covering all the latest trends. From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as startups. For more information, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com.