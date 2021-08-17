Tampa, FL, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Oracle JD Edwards(JDE) as your primary ERP application, you’ll need to ensure that the Accounts Payable automation solution that you choose integrates seamlessly with JDE. While that should be one of your primary considerations, it shouldn’t be the only thing you take into account.

Learn more at our upcoming webinar on August 24th @ 2 p.m. EST: Automate Accounts Payable and Exceed Expectations as an Oracle JD Edwards User

Expectations are everything when it comes to both evaluating AP automation solutions and measuring the success of your project. In Automate Accounts Payable and Exceed Expectations as an Oracle JD Edwards User, you’ll learn how to define the criteria for your automation initiative and gain an understanding of what features are critical not only to meet but exceed your expectations for success. Discover:

The benefits of real-time integration with Oracle JDE

The latest advances in straight-through processing

How to accommodate the true complexities of the invoice matching process

The value of true content management in your Procure to Pay process

How you can replicate your AP automation success enterprise-wide

About IntelliChief

IntelliChief is the emerging leader in Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Accounts Payable Automation, and Sales Order Automation. Leveraging advanced OCR, powerful workflows, document management, and analytics, IntelliChief eliminates manual processes and automates repetitive, time-consuming tasks to help businesses secure a decisive competitive advantage.

As a trusted Oracle Gold Partner, IntelliChief is recognized for its robust, configurable solutions and secure integrations with ERP systems and applications. Hundreds of customers in every industry depend on IntelliChief as a strategic partner to help them digitize documents, standardize business processes, and automate Accounts Payable, Sales Orders, Human Resources, and more.

The IntelliChief team is committed to serving our customers, community, and country by guiding them through Digital Transformation and exemplifying what is possible with an ardent dedication to innovation and progress.

