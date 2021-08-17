OJO Labs Ranks No. 49 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 6840%

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that OJO Labs is No. 49 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“Over the last year, OJO Labs has seen rapid growth, earmarked by a $62.5 million funding round, two acquisitions, the launch of our agent referral network, and expansion into Canada,” said John Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of OJO Labs. “We know homeownership isn’t within reach for everyone and stark inequity still exists along racial and class lines today, but OJO Labs envisions a world where everyone gets to experience the physical, financial, and emotional haven that home provides. Our phenomenal growth in the past year has fueled meaningful progress in our pursuit of closing the homeownership gap and bringing impactful change in the real estate industry. OJO Labs is thrilled to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the first time at #49 alongside other innovative, rapidly growing brands.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

CONTACT:

Name: Patrick Kearns

Email: pkearns@ojolabs.com

About OJO Labs

OJO Labs envisions a world where everyone has what they need to own a home. Today, homeownership isn’t within reach of everyone. OJO Labs aims to close that gap so that all people — regardless of race, class, or gender — can experience the physical, financial, and emotional haven that home provides. We match each real estate moment, so everyone feels ready, equipped, and inspired to take the next step.

OJO fuses machine intelligence and human expertise to provide each individual with personalized guidance as individual as they are. Through a deep understanding of each customer’s needs and preferences, OJO delivers tailored support and insights. Our residential search site, Movoto by OJO , provides personalized recommendations and highlights listings best suited to your needs and preferences, so you never miss a home that might be the right fit. Digs by OJO , our personal finance tool, helps you uncover hidden savings, monitor equity, and plan for the future, whether you’re managing your home as an asset or identifying the right time to sell. We also have a network of top-rated real estate professionals, and will match each customer with the expert who can best support their individual journey.

Whether you’re buying, selling, or managing your home as an asset, OJO is a lifelong solution that helps everyone move forward when the time’s right — with support, knowledge, and confidence. For more information, please visit OJO.com , movoto.com and digs.co .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com . For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80d623e1-4bb0-423b-91ab-b473a5f14282