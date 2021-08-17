Solar Alliance to Present at Sidoti August Microcap Virtual Investor Conference on August 18, 2021

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR) is pleased to announce that CEO Myke Clark will present at the Sidoti Microcap Virtual Investor Conference Wednesday August 18, 2021 at 9:15 AM-9:45 AM ET



The presentation can be accessed live at this link. Mr. Clark will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the two-day conference.

“Solar Alliance is pleased to be presenting at the Sidoti August Microcap Virtual Investor Conference and bringing our compelling investment opportunity to a broader audience,” said CEO Myke Clark. “This year has been a transformative year for Solar Alliance as we have signed agreements for two construction ready solar projects that we will own and operate, expanded the size and scale of commercial projects we are pursuing and strengthened our balance sheet with a significant capital raise. This conference is another opportunity to bring the Solar Alliance story to current and new investors.”

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and Illinois and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

