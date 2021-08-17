Two Hands Corporation, Focus on Food Industry expands

Toronto, Ontario, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) is pleased to announce that it continues to expand its strategic decision to focus exclusively on the grocery market. GoCart.city has started a test program with the Canadian subsidiary of an international food delivery service.

“Today marks an exciting time for Two Hands,” Nadav Elituv, CEO of Two Hands Corporation states. “As we continue to solely focus our attention on the food industry and align with partners that can` help scale our business and continue to grow in the market.”

Nadav Elituv, CEO continues, “Two Hands has seen record revenue growth in a business that is scalable and offers a broad range of products through our brands, we look forward to the return to school and the continuation of feeding many university students with our exclusive grocery delivery programs.”

Two Hands Corporation, (OTC Pink: TWOH) is a food distribution company through three on-demand food brands, GoCart.City, Grocery Originals, and Cuore Food Services. Please visit our website at www.twohandsgroup.com

ABOUT GOCART.CITY

Gocart.city, a division of Two Hands Corp. (OTC Pink: TWOH) is an online grocery delivery market that services the Greater Toronto Area and beyond. They curate and deliver the freshest produce and specialty foods in Southern Ontario. To learn more about Gocart.city, please visit www.gocart.city .