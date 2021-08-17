For the 4th Time, Strategus Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 1756

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Strategus is No. 1756 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful and fastest-growing companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Strategus is an ad tech leader in one of the country’s fastest-growing sectors, CTV.



“When we founded Strategus, our goal was to democratize connected TV and OTT video distribution by enabling small- and medium-sized companies to access this technology,” said David Miles, Co-founder, and CEO of Strategus. “Our continued recognition by Inc. demonstrates that our product has filled an important gap in the market, and we continue to exceed expectations with reliable growth. We are grateful for the acknowledgment, and we will work to continue our rise up the Inc. 5000 list in the coming years.”

“We are competing against some of the biggest names in the business but our customer service, detailed reporting, continued innovation in the OTT/CTV realm, and expertise as pioneers of this technology have enabled us to grow at a tremendous pace,” said Rachel Dillon, EVP of Sales and Marketing at Strategus.

Strategus is focused on what is next in OTT/CTV advertising. The company helps both small and medium-sized companies as well as larger brands simplify the complexities of CTV and leverage the platform to reach their target markets. The company will soon be launching Strategus Labs, the innovation engine and incubator for forward-looking attribution and programmatic solutions, driving both the company and the industry forward.

“The catalyst for our innovation is keeping pace with the ongoing evolution of the OTT/CTV technology. With that as our objective, we are positioning Strategus Labs at the forefront of the industry and particularly in tune with the needs of small to medium agencies and brands, helping them to thoughtfully engage with their audience,” said Joel Cox, Co-Founder and EVP of Innovation & Strategy at Strategus.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

CONTACT:

Silicon Alley Media for Strategus

Phone: +1 650-996-5758

Email: alex@siliconalley-media.com

About Strategus

Strategus was founded in Denver in 2015 and pioneered the first programmatic OTT (Over-the-top) and CTV (Connected TV) advertising campaigns. The Strategus Platform produces real-time automated campaigns that instantly deliver custom, audience-targeted messages to CTVs and other internet-connected devices.

Strategus leads innovation in data-driven OTT targeting, attribution, optimization, reporting, and analysis across all advertising inventories including display, paid search, paid social, and email. For more information, please visit https://www.strategus.com/ .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.