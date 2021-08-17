Devo Technology Earns a Spot on Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology , the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today revealed that it has earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s 2021 annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy that have shown fierce competitiveness within their respective markets.



“We are witnessing the biggest security technology disruption I have seen in my long career in cybersecurity. The giant shift towards cloud-native security analytics and logging continues to accelerate,” said Devo CEO Marc van Zadelhoff. “Our meteoric rise shows just how frustrated organizations are with legacy security solutions. We’ve earned the trust of some of the world’s most recognizable brands like American Express Global, Ulta Beauty and the U.S. Air Force, because we offer what global enterprises need and want from a security operations platform. Our commitment to innovation and our customers can be credited for earning us a spot on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list.”

The honor of making the Inc. 5000 comes as Devo is experiencing 98% year-over-year growth, with a steady stream of new customers, such as the recently added Oklahoma University, CDW Canada, TripActions and Optiv, as well as expanding programs for current customers. To power the company’s booming customer base, Devo has also increased headcount by more than 60% in that past year.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native logging and security analytics platform that releases the full potential of your data to empower bold, confident action. With an unrivaled scale to collect all of your data without compromise, speed to give you immediate access and answers, and clarity to focus on the signals that matter most, Devo is your ally in protecting your organization today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, and Bessemer Venture Partners. Learn more at www.devo.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .