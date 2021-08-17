For the 2nd Time, Slumberkins Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 450 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1093 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Slumberkins is No. 450 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“We are honored to be recognized again by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies and share the recognition with our dynamic Slumberkins social community and families around the globe that continue to support us and fuel our growth,” said Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard, co-CEOs and co-founders of Slumberkins. “In our many conversations with caregivers and educators, we heard over and over the positive impact Slumberkins had on children and families as we all tackled big emotions through the last year. We’re proud and humbled that our mission to provide tools for raising resilient, caring and confident children made a real difference in so many lives.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Slumberkins is a leading children’s educational brand on a mission to promote early emotional learning. Founded by a family therapist and an educator, the co-founders filled a need for an intentional children’s brand that reinforces a positive attachment between children and their caregivers. The brand’s stories use research-based techniques to teach little ones important social-emotional skills. Through pro-active and supportive narratives, each collection is intentionally crafted to build resilient, caring and confident children.

About Slumberkins

Slumberkins® is a leading educational children’s brand created to promote early emotional learning. Their collections of cuddly creatures and books are thoughtfully designed to empower parents and caregivers by providing tools to teach positive social-emotional life skills to children. Founded by two moms and educators, Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard are on a mission to create a more meaningful children’s product line that is easily implemented into daily routines. Slumberkins’ stories provide digestible therapeutic techniques and normalize conversations about big feelings.

Started in 2015 and fueled by an appearance on Shark Tank and their engaged social media presence, Slumberkins has experienced tremendous growth. The soft snuggly creatures and educational books make the perfect intentional gift and resonate with those looking to take an active role in children’s social development. Slumberkins has signed with the Jim Henson Company to co-produce a television show to bring the characters to life, providing an even greater platform to educate children and families on the importance of social-emotional learning. To learn more, visit www.slumberkins.com and follow them on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

