For the Second Time, Aptive Environmental Named in Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Companies in America

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second consecutive time, Inc. magazine has ranked Provo’s Aptive Environmental on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Inc. magazine named Aptive No. 2132 on its annual list.



Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential services to customers in nearly 5,000 cities across the United States. Since its launch in 2015, Aptive Environmental has quickly become the 7th largest pest control company in the U.S., out of more than 20,000 competitors, rocketing to $273 million revenue in 2020, growing revenues a total of 654%. This past year the company expanded service by more than 1,035 cities, increased employee growth by 24% and reached 1.3 million customers because of the company’s focus on technology, unique training programs, and strong culture.

“In a year that has challenged businesses worldwide, it’s a great honor to be recognized once again as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest Growing Companies in America,” said Co-Founder and Chairman, David Royce.

“Aptive is among great companies on the list, and we’re proud of our achievements,” Vess Pearson, Co-Founder and CEO remarked, “It’s been an honor to lead Aptive and expand operations, providing economic growth to communities and job opportunities to so many. Our greatest accomplishment is our people and their unwavering commitment to service.”

The Inc. 5000 list is a distinguished award, a celebration of innovation and a network of entrepreneurial leaders. Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved exceptionally resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

To learn about Aptive Environmental, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook (@AptiveEnvironmental), Twitter (@Go_Aptive), Instagram (@Aptive.Environmental) or LinkedIn (@AptiveEnvironmental).

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest services to nearly 5,000 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s “Nothing But Nets” to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

Media Contact:

Janel Hlebak, 440-488-2537

Janel.Hlebak@finnpartners.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cfc77b0-077e-477e-bffa-3d9cf2ba3a77