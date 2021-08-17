Carrick Therapeutics to Present First Clinical Data on Samuraciclib (CT-7001), a First-In-Class Inhibitor of CDK7 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021

DUBLIN, Ireland and BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carrick Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing highly differentiated therapies, today announces two presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, to be held from September 16-21, 2021. An e-poster will be available from 07:30 BST (02:30am ET) on September 16, 2021, and a mini-oral presentation from 17:10 BST (12:10pm ET) on September 18, 2021.



Poster and oral presentation details are as follows:

Poster Presentation Title: Study of samuraciclib (CT7001), a first-in-class, oral, selective inhibitor of CDK7, in combination with fulvestrant in patients with advanced hormone receptor positive HER2 negative breast cancer (HR+ BC)

Presenting Author: Sacha Howell, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust Manchester, UK

Abstract number: 1346 (265P)

Oral Presentation Title: First in human, modular study of samuraciclib (CT7001), a first-in-class, oral, selective inhibitor of CDK7, in patients with advanced solid malignancies

Presenting Author: Matthew G. Krebs, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust & University of Manchester, UK

Abstract number: 943 (230MO)

About Samuraciclib (CT7001)

Samuraciclib is the most advanced oral CDK7 inhibitor in clinical development. Inhibiting CDK7 is a promising therapeutic strategy in cancer as CDK7 regulates the transcription of cancer-causing genes, promotes uncontrolled cell cycle progression and resistance to anti-hormone therapy. Samuraciclib has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and encouraging efficacy in early clinical studies. It is currently being evaluated in Phase 2a studies targeting CDK4/6 inhibitor resistant second-line HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer, in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and prostate cancer with further potential in pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers. Samuraciclib has been granted Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in combination with fulvestrant for the treatment of CDK4/6i resistant HR+, HER2- advanced breast cancer and in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic TNBC.

About Carrick Therapeutics

Carrick Therapeutics is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep expertise to discover highly differentiated novel therapies that address significant unmet needs. In addition to samuraciclib, Carrick is also developing a novel CDK12/13 inhibitor / Cyclin-K glue-degrader which has advanced into IND enabling toxicology studies.

For more information about Carrick Therapeutics, please visit www.carricktherapeutics.com

Contact

Carrick Therapeutics

Jenny Horsfield, Senior Vice President Business Development

jenny.horsfield@carricktherapeutics.com

Investors and Media

William Slattery, Jr., Real Chemistry

wslattery@realchemistry.com