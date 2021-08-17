The Worldwide Crystal Oscillator Industry is Expected to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2025

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crystal Oscillator Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by General Circuity (SPXO, TCXO, VCXO), Crystal Cut (AT Cut, BT Cut, SC Cut), Mounting Scheme (Surface Mount, Through-Hole) Application (Consumer Electronics), Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The crystal oscillator market size is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 2.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2020 to 2025.

The growing demand for crystal oscillators from consumer electronics is among the factors driving the growth of the crystal oscillator market.

TCXO is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The TCXO segment of the crystal oscillator market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the advantages offered by TCXO in terms of their cost-effectiveness, performance, and temperature compensating properties. These oscillators are used to maintain frequency in varied temperatures in consumer electronics applications.

Others segment of crystal cut to register highest CAGR from 2020-2025

The others segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the precision and accuracy, as well as the ability to withstand challenging environments. The oscillators considered in this category are used in applications such as space navigation systems, military communication, telecom and networking, and aerospace.

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment held the major share of crystal oscillator market

The consumer electronics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increase in technological advancements in consumer electronics devices to make devices user friendly and enhance their performance is expected to fuel the growth of this segment. Crystal oscillators are used for frequency synchronization and frequency conversion.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Realistic Scenario

3.2 Optimistic Scenario

3.3 Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Crystal Oscillator Market

4.2 Crystal Oscillator Market, by General Circuitry

4.3 Crystal Oscillator Market, by Geography

4.4 Market, by Application and Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Crystal Oscillators from Consumer Electronics

5.2.1.2 Rising Development of 5G Networks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Continuous Advancements in Oscillator Technology Providing Cheaper Alternatives

5.2.2.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Consumer Electronics Market

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Automotive Electronics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stability Issues in Crystal Oscillators

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Use Cases for Crystal Oscillators

5.4.1 Crystal Oscillators in Smartphones

5.4.2 Crystal Oscillators in 8051 Microcontrollers

5.5 Technologies Used in Crystal Oscillators

5.5.1 Key Technologies

5.5.1.1 Green Crystal Technology

5.5.1.2 Hybrid Microcircuit Technology

5.6 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Market

5.7 Crystal Oscillator Ecosystem

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Asp Trend Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Patent Analysis

5.12 Tariffs, Government Regulations, and Standards Related to Crystal Oscillators

6 Types of Crystal Oscillators

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pierce Crystal Oscillators

6.2.1 Increase in Consumer Electronic Applications Will Fuel Growth of Pierce Crystal Oscillators

6.3 Colpitts Crystal Oscillator

6.3.1 Colpitts Crystal Oscillators Are Used in Applications Demanding Stable Frequency With Wide Range of Temperature

6.4 Hartley Crystal Oscillators

6.4.1 Hartley Crystal Oscillators Are Suitable for Wide Rf Range, Up to 30Mhz

6.5 Others

7 Crystal Oscillator Market, by Mounting Scheme

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surface Mount

7.2.1 Surface-Mount Crystal Oscillators Are Widely Used in Industries

7.3 Through-Hole

7.3.1 Through-Hole Mounting Scheme Crystal Oscillators Incur Less Investments

8 Crystal Oscillator Market, by Crystal Cut

8.1 Introduction

8.2 at Cut

8.2.1 Most Widely Used Cut in Crystal Oscillators in Automotive Applications

8.3 Bt Cut

8.3.1 Bt Cut is Majorly Used for Higher Frequency Applications

8.4 Sc Cut

8.4.1 Sc Cut is Mainly Used in Ocxos

8.5 Others

8.5.1 It, Fc, Ak, Ct, and Dt Cut Are Few Other Types of Cuts Used in Crystal Oscillators

9 Crystal Oscillator Market, by General Circuitry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Simple Packaged Crystal Oscillator (Spxo)

9.2.1 Increase in Demand for Spxos is Attributed to Increase in Demand of Communication Equipment

9.3 Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator (Tcxo)

9.3.1 Increase in Demand for Thermo-Sensitive Devices Fuels Growth of Tcxos Segment

9.3.2 Voltage-Controlled Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator (Vctcxo)

9.3.2.1 Growth in Telecom Sector to Boost Growth of Vctcxo Segment

9.4 Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (Vcxo)

9.4.1 Demand for Vcxos to Increase With Rise in Demand for Transmitters and Switchboards

9.4.2 Temperature-Compensated Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (Tcvcxo)

9.4.2.1 Tcvcxos Are Compact, Cost-Effective, Use Less Power, and Have a Low Warm-Up Time

9.4.3 Oven-Controlled Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (Ocvcxo)

9.4.3.1 Ocvcxos Offer Vcxos With Constant Temperature in An Oven

9.5 Covid-19 Impact on Market, by General Circuitry

9.6 Frequency-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (Fcxo)

9.6.1 Demand for Fcxos is Dependent on Frequency Conversion and Frequency Synchronization Applications

9.7 Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (Ocxo)

9.7.1 Increasing Demand for Secured Military Communication to Drive Ocxo Market

9.7.2 Double Oven-Controlled Crystal Oscillator (Docxo)

9.7.2.1 Requirement of Precision Timing and Low-Phase Noise Performance to Drive this Market

9.7.3 Evacuated Miniature Crystal Oscillator (Emxo)

9.7.3.1 Demand for Crystal Oscillators in Military & Aerospace Application to Drive Emxo Market

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Other Types of Crystal Oscillators Are Used for Very Precise Applications

10 Crystal Oscillator Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Telecom & Networking

10.2.1 Deployment of 5G Network to Trigger Demand for Smd Crystal Oscillators

10.3 Consumer Electronics

10.3.1 Growing Use of Electronic Devices to Increase Demand for Crystal Oscillators

10.4 Military & Aerospace

10.4.1 Ongoing Development of Sophisticated Missiles and Weapons to Fuel Demand for Crystal Oscillators

10.5 Research & Measurement

10.5.1 Rising Requirements for Compact and Instrumentation Portability to Grow the Demand of Crystal Oscillator

10.6 Industrial

10.6.1 Crystal Oscillators Are Mainly Used in Industrial Applications for Achieving Frequency Stability

10.7 Covid-19 Impact on Market, by Application

10.8 Automotive

10.8.1 Technology Disruption in Automotive Sector to Provide Growth Opportunities for Crystal Oscillator Market

10.9 Medical

10.9.1 Market is Predicted to Grow Due to Advancements in Medical Technology

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Major Players

13.1.1 Seiko Epson Corporation

13.1.2 Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co. Ltd.

13.1.3 Txc Corporation

13.1.4 Kyocera Crystal Device Corporation

13.1.5 Daishinku Corp.

13.1.6 Microchip Technology Inc.

13.1.7 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

13.1.8 Hosonic Electronic Co. Ltd.

13.1.9 Sitime Corporation

13.1.10 Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd.

13.2 Other Key Players

13.2.1 Rakon Ltd.

13.2.2 River Eletec Corp.

13.2.3 Mercury Electronic Ind. Co. Ltd.

13.2.4 Fox Electronics

13.2.5 Greenray Industries, Inc.

13.2.6 Mti-Milliren Technologies, Inc.

13.2.7 Qvs Tech, Inc.

13.2.8 Nippon Crystal, Inc.

13.2.9 Bliley Technologies Inc.

13.2.10 Ecliptek Corporation

13.2.11 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

14 Appendix

