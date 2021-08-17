iA Launches New Suite of Solutions Aimed at Transforming Pharmacy Services

INDIANAPOLIS and JOHNSON CITY, N.Y., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iA, a provider of software-enabled pharmacy fulfillment and automation solutions, today announced the introduction of three new solutions that will aid in enhancing the pharmacist-patient relationship by helping pharmacies improve fulfillment efficiencies, manage inventory while enabling pharmacy providers the ability to offer greater patient choice.



Pharmacy Fulfillment by iA is a comprehensive solution that enables pharmacy fulfillment for pharmacies of various volumes and market segments. The solution will utilize pharmacy automation technologies run by iA’s intelligent enterprise pharmacy fulfillment software platform, NEXiA, to manage prescription fulfillment centrally in order to free up pharmacists to focus on patient facing care.

SmartPod is iA’s next-generation robot that delivers innovative scale in a central fill pharmacy environment. SmartPod is iA’s breakthrough autofill unit with built-in modularity, allowing pharmacy providers to adjust and scale their centralized fulfillment solutions to meet demand.

iA offers a therapy management solution for pharmacy providers looking for options for multiple medication dispensing methods outside of the traditional bottle or vial methods, utilizing BD Rowa™ Pouch Packaging Solution. iA’s intelligent pharmacy operations software, NEXiA, and partner hardware, enables pharmacy providers to customize a patient’s medications in easy to open adherence pouch packs. This service can be brought together in a centralized fulfillment location.



Pharmacy Fulfillment by iA enables pharmacy fulfillment for pharmacy providers of various sizes and sectors. The solution utilizes pharmacy automation technologies intelligently managed by iA’s intelligent enterprise pharmacy fulfillment software platform, NEXiA. Pharmacy Fulfillment by iA offers an omnichannel model to pharmacy providers, allowing quick turnaround fulfillment while enabling pharmacy providers to offer additional patient choice - vial or adherence pouch packaging, and choice for delivery at home or pick up in the store.

“Pharmacy Fulfillment by iA provides the pharmacy industry the opportunity to transition centralized fulfillment from mail order prescriptions to omnichannel pharmacy while continuing to elevate efficiency, patient safety and ultimately transform the pharmacist-patient relationship,” said Marvin Richardson, CEO, iA. “With over 25 years of focus on pharmacy and many of those years dedicated to advancing the central fill process, we believe pharmacy automation needs to transition from centralized fulfillment to pharmacy fulfillment, allowing for connected fulfillment for pharmacies of many sizes while offering improved patient choice.

Powered by NEXiA, SmartPod features the ability to self-diagnose with industry 4.0 standards and implement solutions often before an event occurs, saving on-site service technician time and helping to decrease downtime. Pharmacy providers can work with iA to examine their current approach to central fill pharmacy and take advantage of the new configurations now available with the iA SmartPod. These new configurations now feature a variety of combinations in cabinet and canister configurations.

“This advancement in dispensing technology demonstrates iA’s commitment to the pharmacy industry, empowering pharmacy providers to take advantage of the benefits of centralized fulfillment with the ability to scale as demand increases,” added Richardson.

iA also offers a therapy management solution for pharmacy providers looking for options for multiple medication dispensing methods outside of the traditional bottle or vial methods, utilizing BD Rowa™ Pouch Packaging Solution. iA’s intelligent pharmacy operations software, NEXiA, and partner hardware, enables pharmacy providers to customize a patient’s medications in easy to open adherence pouch packs. This service can be brought together in a centralized fulfillment location.

“At iA we pride ourselves in being able to provide more options, which allow our customers to enhance their offerings, including adherence pouch packaging, through Pharmacy Fulfillment by iA,” said Thomas Utech, Chief Strategy Officer, iA. “Our software and partner hardware enable us to get a patient’s medications all in one pack and all in one place from a central fill location, freeing up pharmacists to collaborate with patients.”

For more information, visit iarx.com/solutions .

About iA

iA is a leading-edge provider of software-enabled pharmacy fulfillment solutions. With over 25 years in pharmacy fulfillment, iA has invented and developed a suite of software-driven pharmacy automation solutions. From NexiA software to automated modular hardware and sophisticated counting and collation devices, iA pharmacy automation solutions and technology empower pharmacists and unleash the full potential of pharmacy. iA can run the prescription fulfillment process from end-to-end, helping pharmacies manage fulfillment and inventory to help lower costs, improve efficiency, and provide comprehensive Rx tracking and real-time support. For high volume centralized fulfillment or pharmacy operations — iA can help customers transform their pharmacy. For more information, visit www.iARx.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Tony Keller

OutVox

tkeller@outvox.com