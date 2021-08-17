SecureLink Named One of Inc. 5000’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the U.S.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureLink , a leader in third-party security, ranked 2645 on Inc. Magazine’s 2021 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This marks the fourth year in a row that SecureLink has earned a spot on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, which ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.



“In the past year, SecureLink faced the twin challenges of the pandemic and a monumental uptick in supply chain cyber attacks that compromised our governments, our businesses, and our communities,” said SecureLink CEO Patrick Tickle. “Being able to showcase growth and make the Inc. 5000 after 2020 really speaks to SecureLink’s resilience and innovation in third-party security, which will become an even more critical piece of our overall cybersecurity infrastructure in the years to come.”

Since 2017, SecureLink has more than tripled its revenue. Even during the pandemic, SecureLink further accelerated its growth by securing a strategic investment from private equity firm Cove Hill Partners, as well as acquiring data governance company Maize Analytics.

The Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. It has become a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, honoring household names like Pandora, 7 Eleven, Toys 'R' Us, Zipcar, and Zappos.com. In 2007, the Inc. 500 list expanded to the Inc. 5000, giving readers a deeper understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and capturing a broader spectrum of success.

“Being on the Inc. 5000 means you’re among the top 0.07% of companies in the country in terms of growth,” explained Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. He also emphasized the unique challenges companies were forced to overcome in 2020, saying, “It takes grit and determination to reach this milestone in any year, but you’ve done it in one of the hardest periods we’ve ever endured as a country.”

For the complete list of Inc. 5000 award winners, please visit: https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2021

