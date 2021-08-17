Insights on the Point-of-Care Diagnostics Global Market to 2026 - by Product Type, Platform, Prescription mode, End-user and Region

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global point-of-care diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period (2021-2026). Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Point-of-care (PoC) diagnostics refer to the medical testing conducted to enable rapid analysis and obtain immediate results. PoC testing involves various portable instruments for glucose monitoring and infectious disease, cardiometabolic and urinalysis testing, among others. It aids in the early detection of critical illnesses, thus providing an enhanced patient-centric approach of healthcare. This kind of medical testing is widely utilized for supplying diagnostic facilities to remote locations where it is difficult to set up clinical laboratories. Owing to this, PoC testing essentials are integrated with medical vehicles, including helicopters, air ambulances, airplanes and spacecraft.



Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market Trends:



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, which lead to increased morbidity and mortality rates, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population across the globe, which is more prone to chronic illnesses, is also providing a thrust to the market. Moreover, infectious diseases such as Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (HIV/AIDS), dengue fever, malaria and influenza require timely diagnosis and rapid screening, which is usually done through PoC diagnostic devices. Additionally, owing to the development of miniaturized devices and the integration with wireless technology, healthcare professionals can maintain electronic medical records (EMR) and provide more personalized intervention to individual patients. These records enable the direct transmission of test results from PoC devices to a specialist in the lab, thus minimizing the chances of discrepancies in the obtained test results. Moreover, the advent of home-testing cancer kits, which can actively monitor and analyze tumor cells, is further acting as a growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including enhanced research and development (R&D) to develop molecular diagnostic devices and the rising awareness for early detection of diseases, are projected to drive the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global point-of-care diagnostics market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional, and country-level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, platform, prescription mode, end-user, and region.



Breakup by Product Type:

Blood-Glucose Monitoring Kit

Cardio-Metabolic Monitoring Kit

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kit

Infectious Disease Testing Kit

Cholesterol Test Strip

Hematology Testing Kit

Others

Breakup by Platform:

Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Microfluidics

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Breakup by Prescription Mode:

Prescription-Based Testing

OTC Testing

Breakup by End-User:

Professional Diagnostic Centers

Home Care

Research Laboratories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Instrumentation Laboratory, Johnson & Johnson, Nova Biomedical Corporation, Pts Diagnostics, Qiagen, Siemens, Trinity Biotech, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Blood-Glucose Monitoring Kit

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Cardio-Metabolic Monitoring Kit

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kit

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Infectious Disease Testing Kit

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Cholesterol Test Strip

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Hematology Testing Kit

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Platform

7.1 Lateral Flow Assays

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Dipsticks

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Microfluidics

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Molecular Diagnostics

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Immunoassays

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Prescription Mode

8.1 Prescription-Based Testing

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 OTC Testing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End-User

9.1 Professional Diagnostic Centers

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Home Care

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Research Laboratories

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Abbott Laboratories

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Beckman Coulter Inc.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Instrumentation Laboratory

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Johnson & Johnson

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Nova Biomedical Corporation

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Pts Diagnostics

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9 Qiagen

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 Siemens

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.11 Trinity Biotech

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis



