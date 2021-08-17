Netreo Earns 2021 Recognition on the Prestigious Inc. 5000

Huntington Beach, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning provider of IT infrastructure and application performance management solutions, has earned recognition to the Inc. magazine 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The 2021 list marks the fifth consecutive year that Netreo has received recognition, where the company ranks No. 3,969 based on three-year revenue growth of 78 percent.



The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment - its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized on the Inc 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year, particularly with the pandemic in 2020,” said Jasmin Young, CEO of Netreo. “I am extremely proud of the Netreo team for moving our continued success forward by transforming to a more digital organization, connecting with our customers in different ways, and adopting a more global mindset.”

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Netreo can be found on the Inc. 5000 list at: https://www.inc.com/profile/netreo. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Netreo

Netreo’s full-stack IT infrastructure management (ITIM), application performance monitoring (APM) and digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions empower enterprise ITOps, developers and IT leaders with AIOps-driven observability, actionable insights, process automation and accelerated issue resolution. By having real-time intelligence on all resources, devices and applications deployed in cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, Netreo’s users have the confidence to deliver more reliable and innovative internal and external customer digital experiences. Netreo is available via subscription, and in on-premises and cloud deployment models. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies and is trusted worldwide by thousands of private and public entities managing half a billion resources per day.

