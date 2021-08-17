The Apache® Software Foundation Announces Program for ApacheCon@Home 2021

Wilmington, DE, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced keynotes, sponsors, and program for ApacheCon@Home, taking place online 21-23 September 2021. Registration is open and free for all attendees.



"With dozens of compelling talks on the latest Apache innovations, presented by noted community experts and supported by an impressive roster of sponsors, we expect a record turnout of attendees," said Ruth Suehle, ASF Executive Vice President and ApacheCon@Home co-Chair. "We're excited to enable participants to join us at their own convenience online and to build on the success of last year's inaugural ApacheCon@Home, with nearly 3,500 attendees."

ApacheCon is the ASF's official global conference series, first held in 1998. ApacheCon draws attendees from more than 130 countries to experience "Tomorrow's Technology Today" independent of business interests, corporate biases, or sales pitches.

ApacheCon showcases the latest breakthroughs from dozens of Apache projects, with content selected entirely by Apache projects and their communities. ApacheCon@Home joins ApacheCon Asia, which took place online 6-8 August, to meet the educational demands of the growing Apache community of developers, users, and enthusiasts worldwide.

"The ApacheCon@Home format has been a game changer by letting many members of the Apache community experience ApacheCon for the first time —all from the comfort of their homes or any location,” said Rich Bowen, Vice President of Conferences at the ASF. "We continue to grow and evolve our events to enable participants from around the globe to experience the full event as it happens, and interact with community members and sponsors in real-time. Post-event session recordings enable thousands to enjoy ApacheCon year-round."

ApacheCon@Home features more than 140 sessions, all held virtually and online. Participants at all levels will learn about innovations in Apache projects and categories that include: ActiveMQ; AGE (incubating); APISIX; API and Microservice; Beam; Big Data; Calcite; Camel; Cassandra, Community; Content Delivery; Content Management; CXF; Daffodil; DataSketches; Data Visualization; DolphinScheduler; Druid; Federated Data; Fineract and FinTech; Flink; Geode; Geospatial; Groovy; Hadoop; Hadoop YARN; HBase; HDFS; Hive; Hop (incubating); HTTP Server; Hudi Ignite; Impala; Incubator; Integration; Internet of Things; James; Jena; Kafka; Karaf; Kudu; Liminal (incubating); Lucene; MADlib; MXNet (incubating); NiFi; NLPCraft (incubating); OpenNLP; Ozone; PLC4X; POI; Pulsar; Search; Sedona (incubating); SIS; SkyWalking; Sling; Solr; Spark; Storm; Streampipes (incubating); Teaclave (incubating); Thrift; Tika; Tomcat; Traffic Control; Traffic Server; Wayang (incubating); YuniKorn (incubating); Zookeeper; and more.

Keynote presentations will be delivered by Ashley Wolf, head of GitHub’s Open Source Program Office; Mark Cox, ASF Vice President Security, and Distinguished Software Engineer at Red Hat’s Open Source Program Office; Dr. Alison Parker, Senior Program Associate in the Science and Technology Innovation Program at the Wilson Center; and Michael Weinberg, Executive Director of the Engelberg Center on Innovation Law & Policy at NYU Law and the Board President of the Open Source Hardware Association.

The full program is available at https://www.apachecon.com/acah2021/tracks/

ApacheCon@Home sponsors include Strategic Sponsor Google; Platinum Sponsors Apple, Huawei, Instaclustr, and Tencent Cloud; Gold Sponsors AWS, Baidu, Cerner, Didi Chuxing, Dremio, Fiter, Red Hat, and Replicated; Silver Sponsors Imply, Securonix, and SphereEx; and Bronze Sponsor Technical Arts & Engineering. AWS, Huawei, Didi Chuxing, Tencent, Baidu, and SphereEx were also Sponsors of ApacheCon Asia.

To sponsor ApacheCon@Home, visit https://www.apachecon.com/acah2021/2021_ApacheCon_prospectus.pdf

Register today at https://www.apachecon.com/acah2021/register.html .

About ApacheCon

ApacheCon is the official global conference series of The Apache Software Foundation. Since 1998 ApacheCon has been drawing participants at all levels to explore "Tomorrow's Technology Today" across 350+ Apache projects and their diverse communities. In 2020 and 2021 ApacheCon events showcase ubiquitous Apache projects and emerging innovations virtually through sessions, keynotes, real-world case studies, community events, and more, all online and free of charge. For more information, visit http://apachecon.com/ and https://twitter.com/ApacheCon .

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, The Apache Software Foundation is the world’s largest Open Source foundation, stewarding 227M+ lines of code and providing more than $20B+ worth of software to the public at 100% no cost. The ASF’s all-volunteer community grew from 21 original founders overseeing the Apache HTTP Server to 850+ individual Members and 200 Project Management Committees who successfully lead 350+ Apache projects and initiatives in collaboration with 8,200+ Committers through the ASF’s meritocratic process known as "The Apache Way". Apache software is integral to nearly every end user computing device, from laptops to tablets to mobile devices across enterprises and mission-critical applications. Apache projects power most of the Internet, manage exabytes of data, execute teraflops of operations, and store billions of objects in virtually every industry. The commercially-friendly and permissive Apache License v2 is an Open Source industry standard, helping launch billion dollar corporations and benefiting countless users worldwide. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Amazon Web Services, Anonymous, Baidu, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, Cloudera, Comcast, Confluent, Didi Chuxing, Facebook, Google, Handshake, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, Namebase, Pineapple Fund, Red Hat, Reprise Software, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, Verizon Media, and Workday. For more information, visit http://apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF .

