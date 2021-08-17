SIOS Technology Customer Service Department Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2021 International Business Awards®

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Department of the Year category in The 18th Annual International Business Awards®.



The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. The 2021 IBAs received entries from organizations in 63 nations and territories. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. This year’s competition also featured a number of categories to recognize organizations’ and individuals’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For 20 years, SIOS Technology has developed failover clustering software that ensures business critical applications, databases, and ERP stay operational > 99.99% of the time,” said Masahiro Arai, Chief Operating Officer, SIOS Technology. “IT professionals invest in SIOS software because even a few minutes of downtime for these systems can have dire consequences to the business. The SIOS Customer Experience Team is uniquely challenged to deliver immediate issue resolution in an environment where the issue may originate in IT infrastructure areas unrelated to SIOS products. This recognition, along with our 98.6% customer service rating, validates we have one of the most highly-experienced, well-trained customer service organizations in the world.”

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 260 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from June through early August. Judges who evaluated SIOS’ Customer Service Department gave it many accolades, including:

“I really liked how SIOS Technology launched three new video-based how-to clips designed to help customers avoid common sources of human error.”





“Great team and great results. Having L1-L3 support in place immediately lowers resolution times. An average resolution time of 1.37 hours is fantastic. A very mature support organization. Processes and structure are set for success.”





“Congratulations on a wonderful entry. In particular, I'm impressed with how SIOS dealt with Covid 19.”



“What we’ve seen in this year’s IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 8 December virtual awards ceremony.”

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

