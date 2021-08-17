Eyeota Cohort Onboarding Expands Selling Simplified’s B2B Data Intelligence into 26 markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeota, the leading data partner to global enterprises, today announced it has partnered with Selling Simplified Group, Inc., a global leader in intent-driven B2B demand gen marketing solutions, to transform their existing data assets into powerful digital audiences, via Eyeota’s Cohort Onboarding solution.



Through this partnership, Eyeota’s Cohort Onboarding will enable Selling Simplified to expand the usage of their vast data reservoir, into 26 global markets and across Europe and Latin America. Eyeota’s ability to rapidly and effectively activate Selling Simplified’s first-party data will be vital to powering brand users' global digital marketing efforts and generating actionable audience insights.

“Most companies are sitting on mountains of unused data and real-world insights, without the ability or knowledge of how to transform it into addressable, actionable solutions,” said Marc Fanelli, Chief Operating Officer at Eyeota. “Too often, the data collected by brands is siloed, or mired in gaps and restrictions - but through our cohort onboarding solution, first-party data that was thought to be useless is transformed into tangible customer insights.”

Eyeota’s Cohort Onboarding harnesses a company’s first-party data and transforms it into a privacy-centric and consumer-friendly format that will allow those using Selling Simplified’s B2B digital audiences to reach new customers, enhance marketing analytics, deepen insights and boost omnichannel campaign performance.

“Working with Eyeota has bolstered our international expansion in a way that is both data safe and painless,” said Thomas Koletas, Chief Growth Officer at Selling Simplified. “With global reach and data democratization being core values of ours at SSG, our partnership with Eyeota and their proprietary, GDPR-compliant onboarding methodology further enables us to make demand gen solutions available in global markets that many providers are unable to service."

Leveraging Eyeota’s proprietary propensity model methodology, customer insights such as geolocation and demographic profiles, matched with privacy-safe online IDs profiles, are delivered to users as packaged digital audiences to the platform of their choice for their marketing and advertising efforts.

Full details about Eyeota’s Cohort Onboarding can be found here .

About Eyeota

Eyeota is a data transformation company serving the global enterprise. Leading brands, publishers and data companies leverage Eyeota to onboard, enrich, and activate their data assets across global markets and digital geographies. As the world’s largest data onboarding and audience intelligence firm, Eyeota brings a depth of experience in adapting data strategies to be consumer-friendly, addressable and scalable in omnichannel environments. Empowering enterprises with future-proof data capabilities, Eyeota’s suite of solutions are privacy-by-design, flexible and interoperable across all major platforms, channels and identifiers. Founded in 2010, Eyeota operates in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas powering data solutions in 188 countries.

For more information, please visit http://www.eyeota.com.

About Selling Simplified Group, Inc.

Selling Simplified Group, Inc. (SSG), a controller of 165M+ global B2B records, aims to empower companies in their marketing and sales efforts through unprecedented customer insights and a real-time pulse on intent, via a comprehensive suite of data enrichment, marketing, and analytics tools—with a core mission of helping people make more meaningful B2B connections.

All hosted under its demandcentr platform, their exclusive marketing technology stack provides innovative, intelligent, and compliant solutions to identifying, analyzing, and capturing B2B demand backed by enriched, intent-based data.

Founded in 2012, SSG is headquartered in Denver, CO and services clients globally via ten fully-staffed regional offices in APAC, EMEA, and North America.

