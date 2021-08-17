Wunder Woman Saves World One Grant at a Time

Boulder, Colorado, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dell DWEN Dream Tech Contest and Campworks/Kristian Rene

There are ingredients to building a successful business, but not a recipe. Recipes are known for being precise and methodical, whereas ingredients can be turned into anything—both failures and successes.

Kristian Rene is a recipe developer and she has been working on a system for giving back. She is committed to the environment and creating healthier communities. She and her teams at Quixotic (a technology holding company) and Wunder Institute (a non-profit research and development community), have been working to create systems that lower emissions, reduce carbon footprints, and create a more sustainable, happier life.

She didn’t want to just create a new biofuel made from industrial and agricultural waste. She needed to create a user cycle that meant something, a complete recipe, not just an ingredient for change. Rather than purchase a brand-new vehicle with a huge carbon footprint to test the new fuel, she "green-restored” classic trucks, preventing them from being scrapped, landfilled, or continuing to run a high emissions/low output life. Rene and her team reduced emissions and carbon footprints simultaneously, while increasing performance.

Shortly thereafter, Rene joined Campworks in 2020. Located in Longmont, Colorado, Campworks has designed and now builds the world’s first fully solar/electric camper, a mobile system of living. Campworks allows people to choose how and where they live—without compromising convenience and luxury. This minimizes waste and reimagines what on-the-go life looks like. The consumer decides what they want and need in the camper, while Rene and her team think through the systems to make it possible. Campworks products are designed to be adaptable so customers can adventure on their own terms, with their needs for comfort conveniently accommodated. Some people choose overlanding while some are adrenaline junkies with an insane threshold for adventure. Others want a peaceful work-from-nature vibe or a family getaway. Campworks is an industry leader for scalable, mobile technology and innovation. “We look at the importance of technology in changing manufacturing for the better. Using new age tools to create pieces and parts that require less grunt work and more intelligence. Consider how new digital manufacturing tools, and processes therein, create an equal opportunity for jobs in this space,” stated Thomas Hoffmann, the CEO of Campworks.

Dell's small business DWEN Dream Tech Contest allowed Rene to add another ingredient: $60K in Dell product to continue innovating the most practical systems. Technology to research plus development and real-time prototyping enables almost immediate evolution. The production facility now boasts engineering workstations for the electrical and mechanical teams, a carbon fiber 3D printer, as well as large format and photography grade printers. Over 50,000 people around the world follow the Campwork’s journey on Social Media, and 3,500 of them voted to make this win a reality.

Thanks to those who already believe in the mission and salutations to the future advocates.

Stay tuned for new accomplishments from Kristian Rene and the team at Campworks. Additionally, thanks to the generous award and support from Dell's DWEN Dream Tech Contest!

