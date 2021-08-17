OpenReel™ is Named to Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenReel ™, the market-leading Remote Video Creation™ platform, has been named to the 2021 Inc. 5000, the definitive ranking of the top 5000 private companies in the nation, published by Inc. Magazine. OpenReel has secured the #540 spot on this year’s list — demonstrating 877% revenue growth over the last three years — solidifying its place in the top 11% of notable honorees.



“It is an honor to be named to Inc.’s prestigious list of the most successful private companies in America,” said Lee Firestone, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of OpenReel. “Our mission is to build upon our success in reimagining, redefining, and transforming how video is efficiently, sustainably, and affordably created regardless of location, skillset, or equipment to better serve our extraordinary community of storytellers around the world.”

For the 39th straight year, the Inc. 5000 reviewed submissions from thousands of private companies, evaluating company data across a variety of high-growth indicators, such as increase in company size and revenue from 2017 to 2020. Among the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, the average median growth rate soared to 543% — while adding more than 610,000 combined jobs — over the last three years.

The Inc. 5000 recognition further reinforces the near limitless potential to shape the future of business and society through the combined power of cloud video creation and collaboration. OpenReel’s enterprise-grade technology removes the time- and resource-intensive aspects of in-person video shoots, providing users the digital tools they need to create high-quality video content in real time using their mobile and web devices from anywhere. The last three years have shown an accelerated adoption of the patented technology across teams at distributed enterprises, media conglomerates, nonprofits, and startups, empowering them to more efficiently create video content at scale, without sacrificing collaboration or quality necessitated by in-person professional shoots.

The 2021 Inc. 5000 ranking continues a year of milestone momentum for OpenReel. In March, OpenReel announced a $19M Series A funding round led by Five Elms Capital, bringing its total financing to $23.9M. Over the last year, OpenReel also saw 12x ARR growth in new business. Additionally, the company recently released OpenReel Capture 2.0, a major update to its platform; expanded to more than 125 countries; grew its team by more than 31%; and earned its ISO 27001:2013 security certification.

About OpenReel™

OpenReel™ is a leading Remote Video Creation™ platform that empowers enterprises, media, and entertainment companies to direct and film up to 4K video content from over 125 countries. With its patented, enterprise-grade suite of remote video direction, capture, and collaboration capabilities, OpenReel enables businesses of all sizes to cut down on the time- and resource-intensive process of on-location video shoots and scale content creation initiatives efficiently, effectively, and securely. OpenReel is based in New York, with its employees distributed worldwide. To learn more about the company, visit: www.openreel.com .