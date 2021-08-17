Curacubby Announces FastScreen

BERKELEY, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Curacubby , the first and only end-to-end cloud data management, and commerce-enabled platform built for education, recreation, community programs, and businesses, announced today the launch of FastScreen by Curacubby. The new product makes it simple for organizations to track vaccine verification, collect health information and attendance, and execute waivers/consent forms in a mobile-friendly format all while remaining HIPPA compliant.



“Managing mission-critical tasks like health screenings and compliance is more important than ever,” said Steven Khuong, CEO and co-founder at Curacubby. “Now, companies can more easily protect individuals and their organization from the challenges arising from COVID with a simple tool for health screenings, vaccination proof, and compliance. Our cutting-edge risk mitigation technology provides peace of mind in this ever-changing and unpredictable climate."

FastScreen by Curacubby:

Mitigates risks with HIPAA protected COVID-19 vaccination verification

Provides daily health checks and waivers for on-site attendance

Sends secure private messaging via SMS Texting

Communicates emergency alerts in real-time

Compiles reports to meet compliance requirements in minutes

Increases trust with employees and participants

With the rise of the COVID Delta variant, organizations all over the country are scrambling to maximize the health and safety standards for their communities. Kat Reisinger, Program Manager for Arts and Recreation at The City of Walnut Creek in California, one of the first municipalities in the country to implement proof of vaccination or weekly testing for their employees, said, “We’ve been using FastScreen by Curacubby with 100% success rate in mitigating risk and increasing safety for our employees, participants, volunteers, and contractors at our parks, recreation, and senior programs. We love the tool because it logs critical information in real-time, is simple to use, and satisfies all of our organization’s many varying use cases. Not only is this tool easy and accessible for all ages and tech ability but, it’s a proactive approach that we can take as an organization to show our users that we don’t want to get shut down again and that we care about providing the safest environment for all.”

FastScreen by Curacubby can be used in a variety of scenarios including before & after school activities, single-day drop-in programs, employer and volunteer screenings, summer camps, ticketed events, recurring classes, sports leagues, gym/fitness centers, and more.

How it works:

FastScreen by Curacubby is simple to use. Organizations:

Create screening questions to fit their business needs, enable waivers, and/or require proof of vaccination. Text a custom code to attendees’ numbers. They will receive a daily reminder via SMS with a secure link to the health check and screening questions. Once an attendee answers the questions, their phone will show either an approved or denied screen. This makes it simple for staff to know if an attendee is safe to participate.



Fast Screen with Curracubby starts at $249. For more information, please visit www.FastScreen.io.

About Curacubby

Curacubby is the first and only end-to-end cloud data management and commerce-enabled platform built for education, recreation, community, and business programs. Curacubby automates business processes, including compliance, billing, tracking, and collection of payments in real-time to reduce operating costs, improve cash flow, and empower programs of all sizes to mitigate risk. Learn more at https://www.curacubby.com/ .